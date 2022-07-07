Lithium Targets Identified at Nortia Project

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oz Lithium Corporation (formerly, Australian Goldfields Limited) (the "Company") (CSE: OZLI) (OTC: GRXXF) (Frankfurt: G0A) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Nortia Project located in Pilbara, Western Australia.

A Multispectral Satellite Imagery program using ASTER, Landsat and high-resolution data has been completed by Perry Remote Sensing, LLC, of Denver, Colorado. The program was commissioned with the intent of identifying the potential distribution of surficial minerals including types of bedrock and ground cover. Results of the program have identified several areas of interest which indicate the potential for outcrops of lepidolite or spodumene, both indicators for lithium. A helicopter supported ground program is now being coordinated and expected to begin this month. The intent of the program will be to confirm the potential for the project to host lithium exploration targets.

The Nortia Project is comprised of 19 blocks totaling 5,510 hectares is located 30 kilometers east of the historic mining town of Nullagine. On a recent reconnaissance visit in February 2022, five pegmatite float samples were obtained from the south-west portion of the claim group. All five ran values of lithium ranging from 8.3 ppm Li to 74.1 ppm Li. Results indicate there may be insitu pegmatites which potentially host higher Li values. The Landsat results will allow for a more location specific ground program and will guide the crew to the highest potential targets.

The Technical and scientific information contained in this news release was reviewed by Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Feyerabend participated in the production of this news release.

