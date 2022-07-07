BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces the Appointments of Andrew W. Martin and Daniel J. Marx as Independent Non-Executive Directors

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Strengthens its Board of Directors with Key INED Appointments

LONDON , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank ("BancTrust" or the "Company"), a leading global emerging markets investment bank, is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Andrew W. Martin and Mr. Daniel J. Marx as Independent Non-Executive Directors ("INEDs") to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

These key appointments expand the total number of Board INEDs to four, who now outnumber the Executive Directors on the Board by a factor of two to one.

Mr. Martin is a seasoned banker with over 40 years' experience in banking within the UK regulatory environment with a specific focus on emerging markets. He is a Chartered Accountant with an in-depth knowledge of finance, governance, operations, and risk management. Throughout his career he has successfully been involved in several variation of permissions for regulated firms, including new bank authorisations, and has held Chief Executive Officer positions for several UK-based emerging market banks. He is now a consultant advising on UK regulatory matters and bank operational re-engineering. The Company will also be appointing Mr. Martin as interim Chair of the Board Audit Committee and subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, expects to appoint him as Chairman of the Board. "I am pleased and honoured to join the BancTrust Board as Chairman. I believe the firm has identified a niche within its chosen markets with exciting potential for the future.", stated Mr. Martin.

Mr. Marx is an experienced C-suite banking executive with extensive international and emerging market exposure. He most recently served as Executive Director-Risk Management and Compliance and Interim CEO at the UK subsidiary of an emerging market bank. Prior to that he headed the front office activities of a UK foreign bank. He has extensive experience in the implementation of governance, risk and compliance frameworks within the UK regulatory environment. He currently serves as an INED for an African continent based retail and commercial bank, chairing its Board ALCO Committee and is a member of its Board Audit Committee. BancTrust will also be appointing Mr. Marx as Chair of the Risk Committee subject to regulatory approvals. "I am delighted to be joining the BancTrust team and look forward to contributing positively to the further development of the Company.", stated Mr. Marx.

"We are excited to welcome both Andrew and Danie to our Board.", said Carlos Fuenmayor, Chief Executive at BancTrust. "As the Company continues to evolve, these appointments reflect our commitment to ensure our Board has the right mix of skills and experience to achieve our strategic goals."

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

