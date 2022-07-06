Protect What Matters: GoodTrust Adds Digital Security To Estate Planning And Surpasses 200K Registered Customers

GoodTrust Partners With Top Names In The Industry – Dashlane And Cyberscout – To Fight Online Attacks, Fraud



Cyber Crime On The Rise – Every 6 Seconds There's A Victim Of ID Theft; 65% Do Not Remember Their Passwords



Estate Plans – 2/3 Of Americans Don't Have A Will; 90% Of People Do Not Know What Happens To Their Digital Legacy

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodTrust (www.MyGoodTrust.com), the one-stop shop to protect and organize your digital life and legacy, is excited to share that it now has more than 200,000 registered customers from more than 60 countries and has two new important products launching.

With the recent rise of online fraud, malware and identity theft - GoodTrust is proud to introduce its latest product fighting online attacks and fraud - GoodTrust Protect+ .

Launched today, Protect+ is a first of its kind holistic solution to protect your digital life with a $1M identity theft coverage, state-of-the-art password manager, secure digital vault, and more. Our Digital Vault works across all our tools so you can easily take control of your online assets and accounts and secure them with bank-level security. And we've added new products from leading companies Dashlane and Cyberscout to ensure you and your family are protected from attacks (password manager, VPN) and identity theft ($1M identity reimbursement coverage).

"Traditionally, getting access to a full suite of tools to protect a consumer's digital identity has been a fragmented and confusing process," said Derek Szeto, co-founder and CEO of Walnut. "With GoodTrust, we saw an incredible opportunity to provide a bundle of best-in-class identity protection tools with Dashlane and Cyberscout, alongside their proprietary Digital Vault.

GoodTrust already helps you create an online will-based estate plan in minutes to take care of your children, your assets, your pets, and your legacy. With the new GoodTrust Estate+ plan, we've updated our entire suite of estate-planning tools to make them even easier to use and give you unlimited updates and changes. That includes our legal last will and testament , an advance health care directive , a durable financial power of attorney , a funeral directive , and even a way to take care of your faithful friends with a pet directive .

"We know digital security is a critical part of protecting what matters and we want to ensure everyone has access to these best-in-class options in addition to our estate-planning suite," said Rikard Steiber, CEO and Founder of GoodTrust. "Now everyone can plan ahead to secure what's important in the real world as well as the digital one."

GoodTrust Estate+ is $8 per month, Protect+ is $5 per month, and both can easily be combined into the ultimate solution to protect your digital life and legacy for as little as $10 per month with the Premium Plan.

GoodTrust also offers these products as a benefit to companies' employees, customers and members. Learn more about partnership opportunities here .

You can still animate photos and preserve your online memories to share with loved ones. And all of these features can be shared with your Trusted Contacts through your GoodTrust Dashboard.

The bottom line : think of GoodTrust as the one-stop shop to protect what matters most. In fact, you can now take care of all your preparedness needs in less time than it takes to do the laundry. We've done the hard work to make it straightforward and secure.

Get started today with a free account and discover all the ways you can protect what matters with GoodTrust . You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com .

