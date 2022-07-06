Delta Electronics Invests in America's Sustainable Future with New Landmark Site for R&D and Manufacturing of Smart Green Solutions in Texas

FREMONT, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions, today announced the acquisition of a nearly 30-acre complex in Plano, Texas is expected to become a landmark site for the R&D, manufacturing and sales of smart energy-saving products and solutions, capable of nurturing America's sustainable ICT and energy infrastructure and e-mobility. The complex, which accommodates facilities of over 400,000 square feet, is expected to create hundreds of jobs, while aiming to support additional long-term local jobs across a broad ecosystem of suppliers and partners. Community is key in attracting a pipeline of skilled talent from within the region, and Delta hopes to potentially invest substantial resources in partnership with Texas universities and local colleges.

"The Plano complex exemplifies Delta's deeper commitment to the development of a resilient supply chain while also expanding our footprint in the U.S.," says Kelvin Huang, President of Delta Electronics Americas Region. "In line with Delta's commitment to the RE100 global initiative, we expect this new site to operate 100% on renewable electricity by 2030. Delta is a company deeply rooted in innovation, and we will develop cutting-edge technologies in our new facility while aiming to generate a great number of jobs for talented Americans in the Southwest."

The Plano complex is expected to facilitate Delta's expansion of its U.S. product offering, especially in key areas, such as automotive powertrain and power management systems, high-efficiency power systems and solutions for 5G networks and data centers, as well as energy infrastructure solutions. The facility will be outfitted with state-of-the-art design, prototype, and testing equipment for advanced research for electronics products for materials, devices, and applications. It will also give Delta a greater range of technological options when developing in-house custom solutions—reducing time to market.

Delta opened its first U.S. office in 1980, with current locations in California, North Carolina, Texas, Michigan, Massachusetts, and Washington. The new Plano complex will give Delta the capability and capacity to craft smart green solutions to help America foster the foundations of sustainable cities, such as, e-mobility, eco-friendly ICT infrastructure, smart energy infrastructure, healthy green buildings and smart factories. Delta, a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) since 2011 for its world-class environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) performance, has a long history of corporate responsibility at its current U.S. sites, having built 30 green buildings worldwide since 2006. These include its LEED Platinum-certified HQs green building for the Americas region, located in Fremont, Calif., which has been designed to achieve net-zero energy standards by adopting Delta's own smart green solutions. The new site will apply green building principles and Delta's solutions to support our corporate sustainability goals.

