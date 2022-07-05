Unravel Biosciences Partners with TMA Precision Health to Advance Drug Treatment for Rett Syndrome into the Clinic

BOSTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unravel Biosciences, Inc. ("Unravel"), a therapeutics company that spun out from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, seamlessly bridges target discovery with clinical efficacy to advance drugs for complex diseases, today announced a partnership with TMA Precision Health ("TMA"), a Startup Health platform for rare diseases, aimed at identifying rare Rett Syndrome patients for inclusion in Unravel's first-in-human reformulated drug trial. Unravel will leverage TMA's unique access to rare disease patients to pre-enrich its clinical trial enrollment and accelerate their work for this extremely rare condition that currently has no cure.

Rett Syndrome is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder that occurs primarily in girls and impacts the whole body, including cognitive and fine motor functions. The disorder is equally present worldwide and affects one in every 10,000 live births, making it challenging to find patients to participate in clinical trials. TMA's database of patients from global sources makes it easier to locate the right patients and advance promising therapies through clinical development.

Unravel's proprietary BioNAV™ platform combines network-based computational prediction, patient transcriptomic information, and a first-in-class unbiased Xenopus platform to decode, model, and develop new therapeutics for complex diseases. Unravel's approach developed RVL001, a proprietary oral liquid formulation that improves clinically-relevant metrics and will be evaluated in rapid, data-rich clinical trials to de-risk uncovered drug targets.

"For us at TMA, this partnership is exactly the kind of work we set out to do: enabling companies like Unravel to more fully leverage their drug discovery platforms and power real change for patients without options," said Joshua Resnikoff, MS, TMA Cofounder and CEO. "We're incredibly proud to be a part of Unravel's efforts by using our clinicogenomics database to help drive their clinical work forward."

"Unravel is thrilled to partner with TMA to power this first step to the clinic for RVL001. By integrating a clinical data-focused trial design with our computational drug and target discovery platform, this collaboration will accelerate and derisk drug development for Rett syndrome," said Richard Novak, PhD, Unravel Cofounder and CEO. "TMA's unique capabilities identifying orphan disease patient populations in global regions historically underrepresented in trials are directly aligned with our mission to rapidly bring effective treatments to patients in need."

Unravel Biosciences is a therapeutics company that seamlessly bridges target discovery with clinical efficacy to advance drugs. Unravel leverages its proprietary BioNAV™ platform combining drug discovery, patient stratification and preclinical screening to find treatments for complex diseases impacting the whole body. For more information, please visit www.unravel.bio.

TMA Precision Health is on a mission to provide personalized care and health equity for rare disease patients around the world. Our rare disease database pairs deidentified medical records and genomic sequencing from diverse geographies, giving our pharma partners a competitive edge identifying patients for clinical trials and powering our research partners' efforts to advance new cures. For more information, please visit tmaprecisionhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

