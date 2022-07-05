Texthelp's EdTech Tools, OrbitNote and Equatio, Honored with Tech & Learning's Best of Show Award at ISTELive 2022

Leading Global Education Technology Products Recognized for Transforming Education in Schools Around the World

BOSTON, Mass., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texthelp , an international leader in literacy and digital learning tools for education, today announced that it was honored to receive two "Best of Show" awards from Tech & Learning, a leading publication in the education technology market, at the ISTELive 22 Conference held last week. The awards recognized the excellence of Texthelp's two edtech tools, OrbitNote , a web app that makes PDFs more accessible from right inside the document, and Equatio , a digital tool that makes math and STEM classes more accessible and engaging for every student.

Texthelp Logo (PRNewswire)

The "Best of Show" awards, presented by Tech & Learning, celebrate the products – and businesses behind each one – that are transforming education in schools around the world. Each year, Tech & Learning recognizes exhibitors at ISTELive who show the greatest promise to the industry, according to the U.S.'s most tech-savvy and knowledgeable educators.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Tech & Learning for our efforts in creating solutions for transforming education," said Martin McKay, Founder and CEO of Texthelp. "We've always understood that digital learning tools play a vital role in our constantly evolving education system. We dedicate significant time and resources to ensure we produce useful, innovative edtech tools that can be used by students and educators around the world. I'm grateful every day for the teams involved in designing, developing, and promoting these products."

At the Conference, Texthelp announced the upcoming release of its new industry report titled, "Inclusion: The Key to the Future of Education," as a call to action for the U.S. education landscape. McKay authored the paper and shares his viewpoint on the importance of creating and maintaining an inclusive classroom for all learners. The POV paper will be available on the Texthelp website in the coming weeks.

For more information about the award and the full list of 2022 winners, visit the Tech & Learning website.

About Texthelp®

Founded in 1996, the Texthelp Group is a global technology company helping people all over the world to understand and to be understood. It has led the way in creating innovative technology for the education and workplace sectors for the last three decades.

Texthelp believes in a world where difference, disability or language are no longer barriers. It is focused on helping all people learn, understand, and communicate through the use of digital education and accessibility tools.

With over 50 million users worldwide, the Texthelp suite of products includes Read&Write, EquatiO®, WriQ®, OrbitNote®, ReachDeck® and FluencyTutor® which work alongside existing platforms such as Microsoft Office and G-suite, enabling them to be integrated quickly into any classroom or workplace with ease.

In 2021, Texthelp acquired the Lingit Group, Wizkids and Don Johnston Inc. By combining capabilities and knowledge across the group, Texthelp can now provide a whole suite of literacy and numeracy support to a greater number of end-users across more geographies. To learn more about Texthelp, visit www.texthelp.com .

Media Contact:

Sydney Stressman

0to5 for Texthelp

sstressman@0to5.com

609-238-6663

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texthelp