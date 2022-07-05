Magnum ice cream Partners with Cindy Bruna and Iris Van Herpen to Debut the World's First Haute Couture Vegan Dress Made from Cocoa Beans

The premium ice cream brand fuses sustainability with fashion brought to life through an innovative partnership with avant-garde visionary Iris Van Herpen as modeled by Cindy Bruna

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnum ice cream, the chocolatiers of ice cream, has partnered with luxury Dutch fashion designer, Iris Van Herpen – one of the industry's most talented and forward-thinking creatives – to design a Haute Couture vegan dress inspired by the iconic Magnum vegan ice cream.

Unveiled during Paris Fashion Week at Elysée Montmartre on July 4th, the Magnum Vegan Dress was revealed to the world as Cindy Bruna took to the runway in Iris Van Herpen's 15th Anniversary show debuting the unique design to the world and paving the way as Magnum ice cream's first steps into circular fashion.

The Magnum Vegan Dress is a celebration of Magnum ice cream's vegan range; an expertly crafted and award-winning collection of delicious, plant-based indulgence and 100% Magnum ice cream decadence, without any dairy.

Magnum ice cream believes a day without indulgence is a day lost, and that everyone should be able to pursue what brings them joy, whatever this may be. This campaign brings together Magnum ice cream fans from across the world to indulge in the decadence of plant-based deliciousness and invites them to experience and celebrate Magnum Vegan through an all-new fusion of cocoa and haute couture.

The Vegan Dress

The first of its kind for the brand, the Magnum Vegan Haute Couture Dress has been designed and created using an intricate 3-dimensional design, incorporating sustainable materials that reference Magnum ice cream's vegan ingredients in an indulgent fusion between the brand's iconic melting chocolate and Iris' luxurious fluid designs. With the aid of 3-D printing technology, the Magnum Vegan Dress is also the first haute couture dress to be made from cocoa bean husks, which have been processed to create a fully organic biopolymer material.

The dress features intricate details including plantlike body embellishments which are copper-coated, draped and entwined with upcycled and pliseed organza, while other 3-D elements have been printed using innovative SLS technology (Selective Laser Sintering).

The creation of the Magnum Vegan Dress marks a dynamic collision between ice cream and haute couture, supporting both Magnum ice cream and the Maison of Iris van Herpen's ambitions to work towards a fully sustainable production chain within the fashion industry and beyond.

Speaking about the collaboration, Iris said: "I am honored to have been approached by Magnum ice cream as a partner to bring to life the Magnum Vegan Dress. As a designer, I have always worked to push the boundaries of design and this collaboration has really allowed us to take this one step further by linking the ingredients of an iconic Magnum Vegan to create a haute couture design. The opportunity to work with the brand on such an innovation in sustainable fashion has been a very special experience."

Cindy, who modeled the Magnum Vegan Dress said, "What an honor to be able to reveal the Magnum Vegan Dress to the world - and to be able to do this at Iris' 15th anniversary show just makes this even more special. Bringing together ice cream and haute couture in such an unexpected and impactful way is so exciting, making this a partnership that I am delighted to be a part of."

Iris Van Herpen AW22 Collection

The Magnum Vegan Dress is part of Iris van Herpen's 15th anniversary collection entitled "Meta Morphism". The collection explores society's embrace and acceptance of a new world of digitalism with the arrival of the Metaverse and how this is becoming an increasingly prevalent part of everyday life. Inspired by Ovid's canonical poem "Metamorphoses", the designer breaks down the lines between reality and digital realms in a futuristic, avant-garde collection designed to inspire and evoke the question of who we are beyond a perceived reality.

Magnum ice cream's Commitment to Sustainable Fashion

Magnum ice cream is always looking to lessen its impact on the world and this partnership with Iris van Herpen marks the brand's first step towards a wider ambition of circularity in the fashion industry.

Magnum ice cream aims to strengthen its long-term commitment to fashion by announcing its intended partnership with the University of Leeds. The brand intends to commission a research project with the Leeds Institute of Textiles and Colour (LITAC) in the School of Design to further this commitment and look at how Magnum ice cream can bring to life accessible, sustainable fashion using by-products from its core ingredients. This is part of the brand's long-term commitment of putting sustainability at the heart of the brand and working towards revolutionizing its waste product into a viable, circular solution inspired by its longstanding inspiration from fashion.

Throughout Paris Fashion Week, Magnum ice cream and Iris Van Herpen will be sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content on TikTok and Instagram, inviting fans to experience the partnership and magic of fashion week virtually from across the globe.

Learn more about the collaboration on the Magnum ice cream global Instagram @magnum and TikTok @magnumicecream. #MagnumVeganDress #MagnumVegan

About Magnum ice cream

Launched in 1989, Magnum ice cream was the first handheld ice cream targeted as a premium adult offering. Today, Magnum ice cream is one of the world's leading ice cream brands, selling over one billion units annually worldwide.

Magnum® ice cream bars is the ultimate chocolate ice cream indulgence, using only the finest premium ingredients like velvety vanilla bean ice cream and are the only ice cream bars made with Belgian chocolate. All Magnum ice creams ― including Magnum Double Ice Cream Bars, Magnum MINI Ice Cream Bars, Magnum Classic Ice Cream Bars, and Magnum Tubs ― source cocoa beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. For more information, please visit magnumicecream.com/us, facebook.com/MagnumIceCreamUS, twitter.com/MagnumIceCream, and visit our U.S. Instagram channel at instagram.com/MagnumIceCream.

About Iris Van Herpen

At the Maison of Iris van Herpen, Haute Couture is a transformative force that transcends boundaries and unites multi-disciplinary technologies with intricate artisanal craftsmanship. The brand's visionary creations merge pioneering techniques and luxurious materials, often evoking a sense of avant-garde wonder. Whether shaping a dress through electromagnetic weaving or sculpting one from 3D hand-cast transparent leather, the Maison challenges traditional notions of the handmade to create ethereal garments that are radically future-facing and exquisitely feminine. Founded in 2007, the brand showcases its collections bi-annually at the exclusive Paris Haute Couture Week as a member of the Fédération de la Haute Couture. The Maison's ambition to reinvent the métier as the engine of innovation, pushing forward sustainability as second nature and materiality is mirrored in its inter-disciplinary approach to art and fashion. Each collection is a quest to venture beyond today's definition of a garment, exploring new forms of expression for a more meaningful, diverse and conscious fashion for the future.

