Youngsoft Inc. acquires ESSPL

Youngsoft Inc., USA is the Controlling entity of Enterprise Software Solutions (P) Ltd, India

WIXOM, Mich., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Software Solutions (P) Ltd ("ESSPL"), Bhubaneswar, India received an Equity investment from Youngsoft Inc., ("Youngsoft") and now Youngsoft and its affiliates have become majority equity investors of ESSPL completing various regulatory and corporate procedures.

Youngsoft Logo (PRNewswire)

This will provide ESSPL with relevant global exposure and expertise to further its growth in North America and in a wide range of technology domains. It will also enable ESSPL to provide a range of services to its customers including onsite support and offshore development.

Youngsoft believes that this strategic investment brings tremendous value to Youngsoft's offering to its clientele in the USA, especially in the Supply chain domain. In addition, ESSPL's expertise in the Business Automation space will enable Youngsoft to serve its clients in cutting edge RPA (Robotics Process Automation) implementation. ESSPL's 20+ years of in-depth knowledge in Enterprise Integration and EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) can be synergistically leveraged to serve Youngsoft's Healthcare client base in North America. Youngsoft will also benefit from ESSPL's office in the UK and its customer base in Europe, North America and Middle East as well as ESSPL's partnership with Automation Anywhere and Dell Boomi.

Youngsoft is already present in India offering Salesforce and other cutting edge technology implementation to its customers through its operating subsidiaries and development centers in Hyderabad, India. With this new addition to Youngsoft's product & service offerings, Youngsoft can now offer a wide array of services to its clients across verticals ranging from healthcare to supply chain to manufacturing and can extend its service offerings to a global clientele including clients in the USA. The growing presence across geographies will enable ease of access and frugality whilst catering high end services in the client locale.

About Youngsoft

For over 26 years, Youngsoft has been delivering Enterprise IT Solutions & Consulting Expertise to clients worldwide. Headquartered in metro Detroit, Youngsoft's team of experts deliver innovative technology solutions to a global clientele. Healthcare, Manufacturing, Ecommerce, Banking, Government, Education, Insurance and Retail are some of the key sectors Youngsoft caters to. Right from Portal solutions to Healthcare IT to Smart Manufacturing solutions, Youngsoft's innovative technology service offerings have transformed business outcomes.

Youngsoft Inc., USA Enterprise Software Solutions (P) Ltd, India

Rupesh Srivastava Sudhir Jaiswal

President & CEO, Youngsoft Inc. President & CEO, ESSPL

Media contact:

communications@youngsoft.com

sohini.basuthakur@youngsoft.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851373/youngsoft_logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Youngsoft Inc.