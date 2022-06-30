Apiiro Extends Right from Code to Runtime To Help Developers Fix Risks Faster

TEL AVIV, Israel, LONDON and NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro, the leader in Cloud-Native Application Security, today announced the expansion of its platform from code to runtime. Apiiro can now connect application risks in runtime back to the source code to proactively fix critical risks and reduce the remediation time by 90%.

The Cloud has transformed the way development teams design, develop, build, and deploy applications. Developers are moving fast, and the number of changes and releases is increasing exponentially, as are the risks.

In the era of cloud-native application development, the remediation lifecycle is getting longer and more complex because risks are distributed across design, code, open source, Infrastructure-as-Code, APIs, Source Control and CI/CD servers, as well as cloud infrastructure.

Fixing critical risks such as design flaws, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and architecture drifts early in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) is essential for business growth. Yet, developers are not able to fix them because they don't have the necessary context and are constantly bombarded with noisy alerts and false positives from an overload of siloed tools across the Software Supply Chain.

Apiiro's patent pending technology is able to visualize the application architecture, connect any type of cloud-native application risk to a container image that is running in GCP, Azure and AWS via a simple API integration, and provide developer-first contextual remediation workflows.

The Log4Shell vulnerability has dramatically changed the CNAPP market. Customers with legacy SCA solutions have invested months of manual labor to prioritize code repositories with the highest risks to the business, map code to runtime and identify code owners who can fix the risks.

"Apiiro provides full visibility of a risk I have not had before. This is a unique capability I have not seen in any product I have tested, it helps identify the most critical risks and reduce the MTTR," said Roy Avrahamy, Senior Application Security Engineer.

Using the Apiiro Risk Graph, security teams and developers can understand the full context, export a comprehensive Software Bill Of Materials (SBOM), connect the dots between application risks that are running in their cloud environment to the source code and implement guardrails for proactive remediation.

"A year after winning the RSA Innovation Sandbox and being nominated by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in DevSecOps, the CNAPP market has evolved dramatically and we believe that innovation will always be the key for our success," said Idan Plotnik, co-founder and CEO of Apiiro. "The unique approach we are bringing to the CNAPP market allows security teams and developers to proactively remediate critical risks across the Software Supply Chain even faster."

