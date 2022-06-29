REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM PARTNERS STEPHEN RAUCHER AND STEPHANIE BLUM NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARIES"

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Partners Stephen Raucher and Stephanie Blum have been recognized as 'Legal Visionaries' in the second annual Business of Law magazine. The special supplement published by L.A. Times B2B Publishing focuses on trends and updates in the legal profession and spotlights visionaries, attorneys that have "exhibited noteworthy achievements" over the last two years. According to the publication, the "Legal Visionaries" profiled were recognized as "standout attorneys" and selected based on their average success rate, settlements and verdicts won in the last three years, leadership positions within their firm and community and board affiliations and recognitions.

"Steve and Stephanie are not only excellent attorneys but they are both leaders in their profession and in the community," said Managing Principal Tim Reuben.

Stephanie Blum, a certified family law specialist and head of the firm's Family Law Department, has practiced exclusively in the area of family law for 25 years and "supports those who face the turmoil, uncertainty and challenges of divorce," says the publication. "Though her first preference is always to mediate spousal, financial and custody issues, Blum is also a fierce and relentless opponent in a court of law."

Recognized in 2022 as a "Top Family Lawyer" by the Daily Journal, a "Top 100 Lawyer" by the Los Angeles Business Journal and a "Family Law Trailblazer" by the National Law Journal, Blum is active in her profession and the community. She served on the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Family Law Section and has been a long-time supporter of the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law. She worked pro bono with both Levitt & Quinn Family Law Center and the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law, representing clients who can't afford legal counsel.

Stephen Raucher, named a "Top Litigator" by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2021, is a partner in the firm's Civil Litigation Department. His practice emphasizes general business litigation, including real estate and contract disputes, and he "has an impressive track record in helping clients resolve insurance coverage issues," says the feature. "Raucher has tried and arbitrated numerous cases to decision and has extensive experience at the appellate level as well."

Raucher has devoted substantial amounts of his time to improving the legal profession and the administration of justice. From 2010-2011, he served as President of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, an organization with over 4,000 members on the Westside of Los Angeles. Before that, he had served as chair of the BHBA's Litigation Section, and as a young lawyer, was President of the BHBA Barristers. While in the Barristers, he led a nationally recognized program which provides senior citizens with legal assistance. He currently serves as chair of the BHBA's Amicus Committee, advocating in the appellate courts on matters of public interest. Raucher is also a past member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association Board of Trustees.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Reuben Raucher & Blum