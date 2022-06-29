Real-time DeFi explorer AnalytEx by HashEx launches Lending Aggregator

NEW YORK , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lending Protocols Aggregator optimizes data of various DeFi lending protocols in a convenient and understandable interface — all in one place. Investors who want to increase their passive income are often forced to move assets between several lending protocols seeking higher APY. AnalytEx lending aggregator compares protocols and finds the best lending opportunities.

All lending metrics are updated in real-time and come directly from blockchains, Ethereum, BSC, Avalanche, and Fantom. The Tron chain will be supported in the near future. Lending Aggregator optimizes data from top lending protocols - ApeSwap, Compound, Venus, Trader Joe, AAVE, Geist and Iron Bank.

Speaking of usability, it is possible to filter protocol pools by chain, stablecoins or a specific token.

Yield Farming Optimizer has been redesigned and now has a user-friendly interface. This solution provides an ability to monitor yield farming APYs in real time and choose the best farm or pool and stake. All the essential data about pools is present in one place. Users see their rewards, pool and farm TVL, APR, social media channels, and more. It's possible to stake, claim rewards, or just check the information.

Users interact directly with the farm's smart contract through AnalytEx UI. No need to go to a thousand places to stake your assets.

Crypto price is a price-tracking solution for crypto assets that allows users to follow cryptocurrency prices, total supply and market cap changes. Unlike other websites, AnalytEx does not act as a 3rd party, it auto-detects and lists new ERC-20 tokens data, and takes all data directly from the blockchain without delays.

AnalytEx also offers its data API services for developers and protocols (Exchanges, Lendings, Wallets, etc): cryptocurrency prices, network and market data, historical token holders, real-time monitoring to track events like lack of reserves and rug pulls, liquidity monitoring.

About AnalytEx



AnalytEx is the first advanced analytics platform in and beyond the evolving DeFi sector that provides clients with data-driven news and insights via directly-sourced blockchain network data, aggregated in real-time. It is created by the well-known auditor HashEx . The platform collects terabytes of information, runs it through its analytical engine, and stores it in a secure and easy-to-access manner. AnalytEx combines all the services for working with cryptocurrencies in one place, and at the same time has numerous services for developers.

