BatchService recognized as one of America's best companies to work for

PHOENIX, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BatchService , a leading property intelligence software provider, has been recognized as one of the best places to work in the United States for 2022. Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing global employers with the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

With a global employee satisfaction score of 87%, BatchService has satisfaction ratings of 80% or higher in all eight sections evaluated by Best Places to Work and satisfaction ratings above 90% in three sections: leadership, teamwork and relationships, and workplace and procedures. BatchService has a total engagement score of 86%, and nearly 9 in 10 employees believe the organization is among the best employers in the United States.

"From the beginning, BatchService has been committed to providing an exceptional employee experience, from operating with transparency to establishing a growth-oriented culture," said BatchService CEO Jesse Burrell. "We are honored to be recognized by Best Places to Work and will leverage the insights from the program to get better as we grow."

Founded in 2018, BatchService is headquartered in Phoenix and has more than 250 employees across 20 countries. As a rapidly growing global employer, BatchService offers a culture rooted in transparent leadership, open feedback and fulfilling growth opportunities.

"BatchService is a best place to work not only because of the programs they put in place for their employees, but because the employees are deeply committed to making the company's culture collaborative and nurturing," said Best Places to Work Global Director Hamza Idrissi.

ABOUT BATCHSERVICE

BatchService is a real estate data and technology company. At BatchService, we provide visibility into real estate assets through real-time property intelligence, empowering real estate professionals to better identify opportunities and directly engage with property owners, investors, and agents. BatchService provides a suite of tools to manage client records, organize lists, comp properties, and surface investor insights. Our developer-friendly API endpoints fuel innovation for the proptech ecosystem.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is a global HR certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our global people framework standard. For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org .

