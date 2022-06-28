Quentin Wilson Joins Konnect Agency as VP of Marketing

Wilson Brings Proven Brand-Building Expertise to Support the 360 Marketing Agency

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a full-service brand marketing agency, expands their rapidly growing team with marketing veteran, Quentin Wilson, to lead their prominent digital and public relations departments. Bringing fifteen years of experience in strategic planning, campaign management, brand expansion, creative development, and merchandising management, Wilson's addition will further position Konnect Agency as a leading 360 marketing agency. Wilson will work alongside agency CEO, Sabina Gault, and President, Amanda Bialek.

Wilson's appointment will support Konnect Agency in elevating its full-service offerings by overseeing teams and providing a unique mentor perspective from his extensive brand experience. Wilson's proven track record for developing successful grand opening plans, launching national campaigns, and bringing new products to market with an outstanding blend of communication and creative merchandising, solidifies him as the ideal candidate for the rapidly expanding agency. Wilson offers an impressive resume of leading marketing initiatives while launching first-of-its-kind industry products at nationally recognized brands including, McDonald's, Raising Canes, Qdoba, Original Grain, Fit Lab, and Veteran Entertainment Television.

"Quentin brings deep experience in our focused industries as well as an insider's perspective on client communications and marketing from his years working at QSR restaurants and e-commerce brands," said Amanda Bialek, President of Konnect Agency. "As Konnect continues to provide data-driven, B2B and B2C campaigns, Quentin will undoubtedly help refine our approach to drive discernable ROI for clients."

"Konnect has provided me the opportunity to pursue my dream of helping grow multiple brands and coaching young marketers and I am thrilled to continue this next phase in my professional career," said Quentin Wilson, VP of Marketing Konnect Agency. "I look forward to continuing to expand the agency's full-service capabilities and guiding my teams to the next level."

Konnect Agency offers dynamic digital marketing programs, strategic planning, data-driven digital roadmaps, public relations, influencer relations, social media strategy and platform management, as well as website and app development. With a coast-to-coast presence, Konnect Agency has built a global presence for domestic and international brands in the CPG, franchise, lifestyle, children, and health/wellness categories.

Konnect Agency is a mid-size, full-service integrated marketing and public relations agency with headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in New York, Chicago, and Denver. Founded in 2009, the agency works with leading brands and concepts in the food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle industries. Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

