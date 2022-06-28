MURAL Recognized as the 2022 Microsoft Apps and Solutions for Microsoft Teams Partner of the Year Award Winner

MURAL Executive Chairman, Bill Veghte, will be featured in a special session at Microsoft Inspire in July, available on-demand after Satya Nadella's keynote

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL , a collaborative intelligence company, today announced it has won the Apps and Solutions for Microsoft Teams 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"It's incredibly rewarding to receive these prestigious awards from our primary ecosystem partner, helping enterprise companies increase team productivity and transform work culture," said Richard Borenstein, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at MURAL. "This recognition highlights our long-standing relationship and joint commitment to bringing collaborative intelligence to life across the Microsoft ecosystem, enhancing creativity, collaboration, and teamwork."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. MURAL was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Apps and Solutions for Microsoft Teams.

MURAL is powered by Microsoft Azure, which enables the company to scale efficiently and operate on a secure cloud built to meet the needs of global enterprises. In September 2021 with the launch of the MURAL® App for Microsoft Teams , MURAL introduced the ability to bring a shared collaboration space directly into any Microsoft Teams channel, chat, meeting invite, or live video meeting. Soon after, this integration was extended to Outlook and Office, creating a single, connected collaboration experience that eliminates context switching, saving teams hundreds of hours every week. In April 2022, the MURAL® App for Microsoft Teams earned Microsoft 365 Certification — the first application in the visual collaboration category to achieve this distinction. Today, MURAL offers native apps for Windows 10 and Surface Hub and integrations with Microsoft Bing and GitHub.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire , which will take place on July 19–20 this year. Bill Veghte, executive chairman at MURAL, will be featured in a special session titled "Create new revenue streams with Teams apps", followed by a fireside chat with Vice President for Global ISV Commercial and Breadth Solutions at Microsoft Álvaro Celis. This on-demand session will be available after Satya Nadella's keynote.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/ .

The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards .

ABOUT MURAL

MURAL is a collaborative intelligence company. We connect teams to unlock their potential, increasing the innovation capacity of the enterprise. MURAL creates a culture of effective collaboration — where everyone is connected, contributing, and empowered to deliver business-driving outcomes. Try MURAL for free www.mural.co.

MURAL is a registered trademark of Tactivos, Inc.

