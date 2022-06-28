Ernst & Young Announces Joel Kocher of HumanN as an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2022 Central South Award Winner

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Joel Kocher, CEO and Co-Founder of HumanN was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2022 Central South Award winner. Entrepreneur of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Kocher based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

I spent most of my career in corporate America and I finally figured out what business is really about.

"They say the journey is the reward," reflected Kocher. "I spent most of my career in corporate America and I finally figured out what business is really about. Being an entrepreneur and truly changing the world. This award belongs to the entire HumanN team." An industry leader in functional nutrition and life sciences, HumanN was founded in 2009 with the mission of changing lives through clinically studied, plant-based nutrition and supplement products backed by science.

As a Central South award winner, Kocher will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

About HumanN

HumanN is a groundbreaking functional nutrition and life sciences company, founded in partnership with a leading academic research program. One of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, HumanN has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for seven consecutive years. HumanN is committed to unlocking circulatory and blood flow function for healthy living. The innovators at HumanN bring forth smart, plant-based and nutrition-forward science in the form of supplements and nutrition powders, to meet the demands of modern, health-conscious consumers. Its products are widely used by physicians, consumers and athletes alike, including over 120 Professional and Collegiate sports teams. HumanN's product line includes leading product brands such as SuperBeets, BeetElite and Neo40. The SuperBeets brand is also sold at leading U.S. retailers such as CVS Pharmacy, GNC, Publix, Target.com and Sprouts. Learn more at www.humann.com.

About Entrepreneur of The Year®

Entrepreneur of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

