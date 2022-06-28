Elevate Holistics Boosts Massachusetts Coalition Efforts to Improve Medical Marijuana Access

The partnership with Massachusetts Patient Advocacy Alliance will give hundreds of residents the opportunity to receive free or subsidized medical marijuana cards

KANSAS CITY, Miss., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is donating 10 medical marijuana card appointments each month and $3,000 to the Massachusetts Patient Advocacy Alliance , a coalition of patients, caregivers, family members, medical professionals, and public health groups working towards safe access to medical marijuana.

"The Massachusetts Patient Advocacy Alliance has been working tirelessly to increase access in the state since 2012, when they helped draft and pass the ballot question that led to the legalization of medical marijuana," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "We are proud to aid their efforts with this donation and are also providing 120 appointments per year, which will help them to achieve their goal of facilitating up to 750 free or subsidized medical marijuana card appointments each year."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

For more information about Elevate Holistics, to partner with the company, or to request a medical marijuana card, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics, a Craft Health company, is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

