BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP HIRES MIKE NEMETZ TO NEW POSITION AS DIRECTOR OF CONTENT DISTRIBUTION AND PARTNERSHIPS

Company Expands Distribution Team Across Three Allen Media Group Divisions: Weather Group, Allen Media Networks, and Allen Media Digital

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the hiring of Mike Nemetz as Director of Content Distribution and Partnerships. Nemetz is charged with initiating and cultivating multi-platform content distribution and client relationships for AMG divisions Weather Group, Allen Media Networks, and Allen Media Digital. Nemetz is based out of AMG's Atlanta offices and reports directly to Janice Arouh, President of Network Distribution and Marketing for AMG.

MIKE NEMETZ, ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S DIRECTOR OF CONTENT DISTRIBUTION AND PARTNERSHIPS (PRNewswire)

A highly respected distribution and business development executive, Nemetz has held positions with several media companies including Fox Cable Networks, Turner Broadcasting, Cox Media Group, Scientific Games, BoardActive, and Catapult. Nemetz is now responsible for growing the distribution of all 12 HD television networks including The Weather Channel, JusticeCentral.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV, ES.TV, The Weather Channel en Espanol, Pattrn, TheGrio.TV, and This TV plus the free-streaming platforms Local Now, HBCU GO, Sports.TV, TheGrio App, and the subscription video-on-demand service -- The Weather Channel App -- across multi-platforms.

"We are thrilled Mike Nemetz has joined the Allen Media Group team," said Janice Arouh, President of Network Distribution and Marketing for Allen Media Group. "Mike is a true salesman, and perfect for our ever-growing cross-portfolio distribution of news, weather, lifestyle/entertainment networks, FAST channels, apps, and free-streaming platforms."

"I am elated to be joining such an enterprising distribution team and an entrepreneurial organization during such a dynamic time in the media business," said Mike Nemetz, Director of Content Distribution and Partnerships for Allen Media Group. "Allen Media Group is focused on the future of content consumption and I look forward to contributing to the growth of this amazing company."

Nemetz earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Advertising from University of Georgia and was a member of the Cable Executive Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

The complete portfolio of the twelve Allen Media Group 24-hour HD global networks and the five streaming services are:

The Weather Channel - The Emmy® Award-winning iconic global standard for all news and information related to weather, climate, and technology. (www.weathergroup.com)



The Weather Channel en Español - The newly-launched Spanish-language version of the iconic global standard for all news and information related to weather, climate, and technology. (www.weathergroup.com)



Cars.TV - This Emmy® Award-winning and adrenaline-pumping network showcases the collectors, designers, innovators, and the ultimate car enthusiasts! (www.Cars.tv)



Comedy.TV - A network dedicated to today's funniest comedians, featuring a mix of live concert performances, talk and variety shows, sitcoms and movies. (www.Comedy.tv)



ES.TV - A network dedicated to entertainment news, variety shows, celebrity profiles and today's hottest superstars. (www.es.tv)



MyDestination.TV - A network dedicated to the best in travel featuring fun, exciting, exotic must-see destinations around the world. (www.MyDestination.tv)



Pets.TV - A network dedicated to pet lovers everywhere. PETS.TV celebrates the pets we love and the people who love them. Pet News, Pet Care, Pet Health and Pet Lifestyles! (www.Pets.tv)



Recipe.TV – An Emmy® Award-nominated network dedicated to famous chefs, amazing recipes, and delicious cuisine from around the world. (www.Recipe.tv)



Justice Central.TV - A network dedicated to Emmy® Award-winning Judges and Emmy® Award-nominated court shows, legal news, and the world's biggest trials. (www.JusticeCentral.tv)



Pattrn – A network in partnership with The Weather Channel television network, is to explore Earth's challenges, celebrate its progress, and elevate new voices to the conversation to inform, engage and revel in the patterns of our amazing planet. (www.Pattrn.com)



TheGrio.TV - A free premium network that brings you award-winning movies, contemporary comedy and classic TV shows focused on the African American community. Delivering compelling stories and perspectives through cutting edge news reports and in-depth interviews. (www.thegriotv.com)



This TV – A free premium network bringing award-winning films, the best in comedy, box office hits, cult classics, retro TV series and your favorite stand-up comics and Hollywood stars! Available on satellite, your local cable provider, or your over-the-air digital signal. (www.thistv.com)



= = = =



Local Now - A free-streaming AVOD service delivering real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, lifestyle information, movies, television shows, documentaries, and more. (www.LocalNow.com)



HBCU GO - A free-streaming AVOD service and offering viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities -- HBCUs. (www.hbcugo.tv)



Sports.TV – A free-streaming AVOD service and that aggregates sports, news, movies, documentaries, and entertainment networks, as well as local broadcast television stations, connecting sports fans to their favorite sports, teams, games, players, highlights, podcasts, and scores on every device for free. (www.Sports.tv)



TheGrio Streaming App – A free-streaming AVOD service where Black America watches a free, 24/7 premium network bringing award-winning movies, contemporary comedy, and classic TV shows. TheGrio is the brand you trust for news and entertainment focused on the Black community, streaming the most compelling stories and perspectives with cutting edge news reports and in-depth interviews. (www.thegriotv.com)



The Weather Channel Streaming App - A connected TV (CTV) app that includes a subscription-based live stream of The Weather Channel Television Network with access to the network's on-demand library of original programming and interactive features such as local forecasts, 24/7 weather alerts, real-time maps and radars. (www.streamTWC.com)

About Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.



In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

For more information, visit:

www.entertainmentstudios.com

. (PRNewsfoto/Allen Media Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allen Media Group