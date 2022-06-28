Bonterra Propels the Power of Community at Social Impact Leadership Conference

Social good software company celebrates community, Social Impact Awards, and meaningful service project during three-day, on-site event

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Social Impact Leadership Conference (SILC), hosted by CyberGrants®, a Bonterra™ company, Bonterra today shares highlights and key successes from the event that will help drive the social good community. Back in-person for the first time since 2019, SILC brought together a wide range of Bonterra employees, customers, and partners to build meaningful connections, join thought-provoking panel discussions and sessions, and share social impact achievements through the Social Impact Awards ceremony.

"At SILC we certainly achieved the conference theme of 'Connected Impact', making new connections and reestablishing previous ones," said Pete Karns, General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility at Bonterra. "The power of presence, and of our community, could be felt and we had a unique opportunity to recognize that, from our engaging sessions to our Social Impact Awards to our group service project. Being present together let us explore impact from a variety of directions, diverse experiences, and perspectives."

Key Learnings from the conference include:

Program (and funding) equity, for both engagement and grantmaking, is increasingly important from the perspective of all stakeholders regardless of income, location, access to technology, role, and more.

Focusing on the end-to-end process, inclusive of nonprofits, is yielding results. Maintaining this through product capability and enabling more dialog between all parties is crucial to driving efficiency while supporting evolving funding, security, and data requirements.

The pace of change continues to accelerate across multiple dimensions. Directing the Bonterra product and service model at increasing agility for customers remains a top priority – from our Insights analytics platform to more program content to the evolution of our user experience.

The power of community is real. In-person engagement, when done safely, remains highly effective for collaboration and being able to have challenging discussions that solve for problems across the industry.

The Social Impact Awards and SILC Service Project

While on-site in Austin, Bonterra had the opportunity to recognize several customers and partners, sharing their social impact achievements as part of the Social Impact Awards. These awards celebrate the creativity, innovation, and continued commitment in driving maximum impact.

In addition to the awards, attendees had the opportunity to work side-by-side on the annual service project, a famed SILC tradition, partnering with National Angels, a nonprofit focused on building a community of supporters for children, youth, and families experiencing foster care. This year's project was participation in the "Love Box" program, an initiative that provides fostering families—caregivers, children in foster care, and biological/adopted children—with community and support. Customers, partners, and Bonterra staff joined together to create a Love Box for a designated family, filled with items tailored to their specific needs. We thank the team at National Angels and are inspired by their continued commitment.

For more information and insights following this year's SILC event, please visit the SILC 2022 recap blog article.

About Bonterra:

Bonterra is the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software company in the world with solutions from CyberGrants, EveryAction, Network for Good, Social Solutions, and their respective entities making up its product family. Bonterra, which stems from the French word for "good" (bon) and the Latin word for "land" (terra) represents the exponential good that can be accomplished with the right foundation and supports the company's purpose to power those who power social impact. Bonterra's differentiated, end-to-end solutions collectively support a unique network of over 19,000 customers, including over 15,000 nonprofit organizations and over 50 percent of Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at bonterratech.com.

