Vesta Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the second quarter results of 2022.

The call will take place:

Friday, July 22, 2022

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

(11:00 a.m. Mexico City time)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-877-423-9813

International, toll: +1-201-689-8573

Mexico, toll-free: 01 800 522 0034

If you would like to receive a call instead of dialing in, please use this link at least 10 minutes before the call.

Call replay will be available starting July 22 until August 5, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-844-512-2921

International, toll: +1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13731036

Vesta's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results press release will be released after the market close on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

For any queries, please refer to the contact information below.

Investor Relations Contact in Mexico:

Juan Sottil, CFO

jsottil@vesta.com.mx

Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 133

Fernanda Bettinger, IRO

mfbettinger@vesta.com.mx

investor.relations@vesta.com.mx

Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 163

In New York:

Barbara Cano

barbara@inspirgroup.com

Tel: +1 646-452-2334

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of March 31, 2022, Vesta owned 190 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 31.4 million ft2 (2.91 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

