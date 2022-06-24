WM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Waste Management Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2022

Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of certain Waste Management redeemable senior notes between February 13, 2020 and June 23, 2020.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 8, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Waste Management, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the U.S. Department of Justice had indicated to Waste Management that it would require Waste Management to divest significantly more assets than the $200 million indicated in the merger agreement between the Company and Advanced Disposal Services; (ii) as a result, the merger would not be completed by July 14, 2020, the end date under the merger agreement; and (iii) the Waste Management redeemable senior notes would be subject to mandatory redemption at 101% of par.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

