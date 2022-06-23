TIFIN Announces Key Hires Across Distribution Partnerships and International Expansion To Drive Continued Growth

TIFIN has added former Envestnet exec Jason O'Shaughnessy to lead international

expansion and former Blackrock and Nuveen exec Tim Stegner to expand distribution

partnerships with investment managers

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , a fintech platform using artificial intelligence (AI) and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, today announced two key hires to help expand their high-growth areas across distribution and international.

Jason O'Shaughnessy has joined TIFIN as Head of International. O'Shaughnessy previously ran the international efforts at Envestnet's Yodlee division where he was tasked with leading their business across multiple countries that included UK, Europe, India, Asia and Australia. In this role he was responsible for both growth and new market strategy. In a similar role, O'Shaughnessy will be tasked with driving TIFIN's revenue growth in international markets.

"I am very excited about joining the TIFIN family and eager to replicate the success and growth seen in the US to other markets around the world." said Jason O'Shaughnessy, Head of International at TIFIN. "The foundation of what TIFIN has established by driving financial wellness through easy-to-use user experiences powered by AI and Investment Intelligence are universal needs that should translate well across borders."

TIFIN has also added another industry veteran to the leadership team to strengthen partnerships with investment managers to use insights to increase the efficiency of their distribution strategies. TIFIN welcomes Tim Stegner as Head of Sales, Asset Manager Partnerships. Stegner brings a 20-year track record of success in building businesses and distribution partnerships. Prior to joining TIFIN he served as a Managing Director leading teams within leading financial institutions including Northern Trust, BlackRock, Nuveen, and Merrill Lynch. During his career he has had a special emphasis on working on sub-advisory platforms and strategic partnerships between investment managers.

"As a sales leader I have a passion for finding solutions for clients and forming collaborative partnerships that drive results." said Tim Stegner, "I look forward to bringing the power of TIFIN to the investment management industry to enable more intelligent and effective marketing and distribution strategies."

"With the additions of TIm and Jason to our ranks, we are continuing to add top notch industry professionals with deep subject matter knowledge to help us accelerate our objectives across the areas we see as high growth in the next 12-18 months," said Jack Swift, President and CRO of TIFIN. "These leaders in addition to our other recent announcements will be instrumental in expanding revenue growth and meeting our mission to drive financial well-being through engaging wealth experiences."

About TIFIN



TIFIN is an AI-powered fintech that leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth , a platform for advisors, wealth managers, and other intermediaries to deliver better individual outcomes; Financial Answers , a digital platform of investor communities; all powered through Distill, a central digital distribution and insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

