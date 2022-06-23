ENSV Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Enservco Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Shareholders with $200,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Enservco Corporation ("Enservco" or the "Company") (NYSE: ENSV).

Class Period: May 13, 2021 – April 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Enservco had defective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, there were errors in Enservco's financial statements relating to, inter alia, its transactions with Cross River Partners and accounting for ERCs; (3) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements and delay the filing of its 2021 annual report with the SEC; (4) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of its financial reporting issues; (5) accordingly, the Company could not file its delayed 2021 annual report with the SEC within its initially represented timeline; and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.

