Bantam Pharmaceutical and Collaborators to Present New Data in Support of its Clinical Candidate BTM-3566 at Third AACR International Meeting - Advances in Malignant Lymphoma

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Pharmaceutical, a drug discovery and development company targeting selective modulation of mitochondrial dynamics in cancer, announced that new data on the mechanism of action of its lead clinical candidate BTM-3566 will be presented at the Third AACR International Meeting - Advances in Malignant Lymphoma taking place on the 23-26 June in Boston.

The studies evaluated the activity of BTM-3566 in tumor lines in vitro and in vivo while further elucidating the mechanism of action.

A PDF of the poster will be available on the Bantam website following the conference.

Michael Stocum, CEO of Bantam Pharmaceutical, commented: "Our data demonstrate exceptional single-agent activity in patient derived xenograft models of difficult-to-treat lymphomas. We are excited to bring this novel mechanism of action to the clinic in the coming months and explore its value as a treatment for relapsed and refractory DLBCL."


Title: Pharmacological activation of the mitochondrial protease OMA1 reveals a therapeutic liability in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Session Title: Poster Session / Reception

Session Start Time: Friday, June 24, 2022, 17.00 – 19.00 EST

Location: Westin Copley Place, Boston, MA

About BTM-3566

BTM-3566 is an orally-available novel small molecule compound with broad anti-cancer activity in hematologic and solid tumors, initially focused on Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphomas (DLBCL). BTM-3566's anti-cancer mechanism of action is unique and differentiated from other therapeutics, disrupting mitochondrial function in tumor cells to induce apoptosis (cell death). An IND application for BTM-3566 in B-cell malignancies is being completed with plans to initiate First in Human trials in lymphoma patients in the fall of 2022.

About Bantam Pharmaceutical

Bantam Pharmaceutical is a drug discovery and development company channeling the power of mitochondrial dynamics to address unmet needs in oncology. Using its unique expertise in mitochondrial cellular biology, Bantam is developing novel, first-in-class small molecule oral therapeutics for difficult-to-treat hematological and solid tumors. Bantam is currently pursuing an IND application for its lead candidate, BTM-3566, in B-cell malignancies. Learn more at https://bantampharma.com/.

