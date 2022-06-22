Skit.ai Offers Best-In-Class Conversational Voice AI Solutions to Address Contact Center Crisis

– Leading voice AI startup expands global footprint, offering revolutionary customer experience solution to U.S. –

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai, the leading voice AI SaaS company, today established U.S. headquarters in New York City to expand its global footprint. Skit.ai has been building its U.S. presence over the last year, following a Series B funding round, to integrate its conversational voice AI solution with contact centers in an effort to enhance efficiency and elevate the customer experience. The Skit Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform shifts the traditional contact center experience by creating more meaningful and human-feeling inbound and outbound conversations that address the customer's needs quickly and painlessly.

"Contact centers are experiencing a rapid influx of calls, especially in the post-pandemic environment, and many are struggling to maintain a quality level of customer service in the face of this crisis. That's why organizations need an effective voice AI solution like Skit that imitates natural and accurate voice conversations, ultimately bolstering customer satisfaction and loyalty," said Sourabh Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Skit.ai. "Our rapid global growth has provided us the expertise and abilities necessary to continue expanding into new markets and industries at a methodical, yet fast, pace thanks in large part to our new and improved tools that help companies better serve their customers."

Skit's Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform uses advanced spoken language understanding systems, speech-first behavioral modeling, natural and fluent response production systems, and domain-specific AI to have effortless conversations via conversational voice AI. The Digital Voice Agent has the ability to hyper-personalize interactions to deliver fast and reliable solutions for customers, and has multilingual capabilities to eliminate frustrations of misunderstandings or inabilities to effectively communicate.

Skit.ai has worked with some of the largest brands in India in its 5+ years of operations, learning and problem-solving contact center roadblocks across a variety of industries including insurance, banking, finance, retail and e-commerce, among others. Whether it was frustrated customers, a lack of automated technology, faulty AI bots or minimal agent productivity, Skit's conversational voice AI solution contributed up to a 40% reduction in average call handle time, leading to a 50% reduction in companies' operational costs.

"We're continually listening to our customers, conducting market research and making enhancements to our artificial intelligence system to deliver a best-in-class solution that helps contact center agents offer modernized and reliable customer service, leaving a lasting impression and positive satisfaction rate for their company. We look forward to expanding our U.S. customer base and building new relationships to help elevate the customer experience, optimize costs, maximize operational efficiency and increase company revenue," added Gupta.

U.S. companies that wish to deploy Skit's conversational voice AI platform can visit Skit.ai for more information.

About Skit.ai

Skit.ai is an industry-leading voice automation SaaS company. Its Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform enables enterprises to automate call center operations at scale. Skit.ai has automated millions of calls for global enterprises across an array of industries, shifting the traditional contact center experience from automated responses to meaningful, human-feeling conversations. The voice AI leader has also been listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia start-ups 2021 for its remarkable industry innovation, and was awarded 'Tech Startup of the Year' in Artificial Intelligence 2021 by Entrepreneur India, further underscoring its market dominance and unparalleled expertise. Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY, and Bengaluru, India. Learn more at Skit.ai.

