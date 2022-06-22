Sabio Holdings Builds Executive Depth with Appointment of Tim Russell as Chief Revenue Officer

Expansion of the leadership team will propel the company's global expansion

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced the appointment of Tim Russell as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Russell is a veteran leader with deep expertise in spearheading and scaling high-performing teams to deliver success through the company's next phase of growth.

Russell joins an expanding leadership team at Sabio, who also appointed a new Chief Growth Officer, Jon Stimmel, in the past six months. Russell will oversee Sabio's go-to-market approach, manage all revenue generation processes, and develop the sales organization within all our business lines to drive long term revenue growth for the Company. Additionally, he will identify new market opportunities to expand into growing segments.

"Tim has proven experience in building customer-centric commercial teams and executing go-to-market strategies at scale and will now be responsible for the continued growth, partnerships, and adoption of Sabio's offerings. We will continue to build the team this year to meet our customers' needs, and Tim will be instrumental in developing our commercial growth strategy across all three of our businesses," stated Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO and cofounder.

Following significant growth in 2021 into the first quarter of 2022, where the Company report 116% YoY revenue growth, Sabio is seeing increased business momentum and demand for its platform as the CTV space looks for greater visibility into critical business data and actionable insights to power profitable growth.

"I am excited to be stepping into this role at a pivotal stage in our growth and am looking forward to scaling up globally at what is already one of the most respected commercial teams in the CTV adtech industry," said Russell. "Few technology companies in the CTV sector can be genuinely agnostic, publisher centric, and in the advantageous position to have been built from the ground up around CTV."

Most recently, Russell served as Senior Vice President at Sabio, where he has been responsible for overseeing Sabio's East Coast organization. Russell has more than 28 years of experience in the TV industry and will work toward enhancing Sabio's CTV offerings in a growing market. Before joining Sabio, he held senior positions at Nexstar, Meredith, TV Guide, Tribune, and Comcast, where he led sales teams that worked closely with brands and agencies.

Sabio, a cross-screen demand-side platform for CTV and mobile, is trusted by leading global agencies, including Fortune 500 brands. The platform's ability to pair opt-in mobile data with TV viewership insights creates activation opportunities for more significant ROI, targeted actionality, and branding across screens.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCX: SABOF) is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising-supported video on demand and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies enable content creators' distribution, monetization, and analytics while providing ROI validation for brands and agencies that sponsor them. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent content monetization platform Sabio DSP, its cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform App Science™ along with Vidillion, a pioneer in ad insertion cloud technologies.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to the continuing momentum of demand and industry trends, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "seeing", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the effect of the macro-economic environment adversely impacting the Company's business more than anticipated, and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's filing statement and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which are publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

