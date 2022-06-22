InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Christmas Decorations (PIT-1048)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kit to enhance the appearance of various holiday decorations such as train displays, treasured ornaments and other collectibles," said an inventor, from Pittsburgh, Pa., "so I invented the COLLECTOR'S CHOICE. My design would provide holiday ambiance and it may make the holiday more jolly."

The invention provides an eye-catching way to enliven various Christmas decorations. In doing so, it can be used with an array of holiday decorations such as collectible villages, ornaments, etc. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of the decoration display and it could spark attention. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PIT-1048, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

