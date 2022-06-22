Atlantic Southern Paving & Sealcoating Acquires Black Diamond Paving & Concrete

Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating announces its continued expansion in California with the acquisition of Black Diamond Paving & Concrete.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating ("Atlantic Southern," or the "Company"), a premier national commercial paving company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, announced today that it has acquired Black Diamond Paving & Concrete ("Black Diamond"), headquartered in Hayward, CA with an additional office in Escondido, CA. Black Diamond has earned a stellar reputation in Northern and Southern California, utilizing its unique "Diamond Standard" process.

Atlantic Southern's CEO, Michael J. Curry Jr., stated "We are thrilled to add Black Diamond to the Atlantic Southern team and continue our expansion in California. It's a great business fit with our long-term goals in the region."

This is Atlantic Southern's fourth acquisition this year as it continues to expand into new geographic markets. In addition to this transaction, Atlantic Southern acquired Superior Blacktop Services, C&T Paving and Pavement Exchange Group in April.

In 2019, Atlantic Southern partnered with Harbor Beach Capital, a middle market private equity firm with a proven track record of driving organic and acquisition growth in middle market businesses. The partnership's mission is to continue expanding Atlantic Southern's geographic footprint while also enriching its national service offerings to a growing customer base.

About Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Atlantic Southern is a leading, full-service commercial pavement maintenance and parking lot construction services company. Atlantic Southern offers its services throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The Company's services include ADA modification, asphalt paving, asphalt repairs, concrete, crack sealing, drainage, pavement marking, sealcoating, signage, speed bumps, and striping. For more information on Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating, please call 954-581-5805 or visit www.AtlanticSouthernPaving.com

