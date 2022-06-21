The Washington Post Names Deltek A 2022 Top Washington-Area Workplace

Deltek has been included on the list of top large companies for the sixth time, ranking #9 this year

HERNDON, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been ranked the #9 Top Large Workplace in the D.C. metro area by The Washington Post. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, health service providers, and tech companies.

Deltek has been named the #9 Top Large Workplace in the D.C. metro area (PRNewswire)

"The Post's Top Workplaces list is now in its ninth year and continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that employees deem to be leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Each year, the leaders at these companies are commended for their leadership and collegiality, qualities which have increased in importance to employees with the last few years of heightened transition and change."

"It's a tremendous honor for us to be ranked as a Top Workplace for the sixth time. This recognition is especially rewarding since it is a direct reflection of our employees' input," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO at Deltek. "Deltek's foundation is built on our core values including collaboration, integrity and passion – and we see those qualities every day within our organization, whether our employees are working remotely, around the globe, or in our Herndon Headquarters. We are grateful to have such an incredible team at Deltek, and I credit our employees for continuing to keep Deltek a Top Workplace."

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 16 to recognize the top-ranked companies. Learn more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and see the full list of this year's honorees here.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

Deltek.com (PRNewsfoto/Deltek) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deltek