CHANNELLOCK® to Serve as Official Sponsor of SkillsUSA TECHSPO 2022

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Channellock, Inc. is proud to announce it will be an Official 2022 Sponsor of this year's SkillsUSA TECHSPO Trade Show. As part of the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, TECHSPO is the largest trade show in the nation. CHANNELLOCK®'s TECHSPO sponsorship and $60,000 donation of CHANNELLOCK® tools are part of its continued effort to develop a skilled workforce and close the national skills gap.

"CHANNELLOCK® is very excited to sponsor the 2022 SkillsUSA TECHSPO Trade Show. Having previously partnered with SkillsUSA, we know they are a great organization to work with and can attest to their success," said Ryan DeArment, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "SkillsUSA's mission to provide career and technical-based education opportunities is directly aligned with our company's goal of encouraging workforce development and closing our nation's skills gap."

During TECHSPO, participants can engage directly with leaders in industry and education, as well as compete in various trade, technical and leadership fields.

During this year's TECHSPO event, CHANNELLOCK® will have an exhibit at Booth 104 with games and tool demos for students. The company will also give away a number of CHANNELLOCK® tools to contest winners and attendees.

"Our participation with SkillsUSA is part of a greater effort to encourage interest in the trades at a young age and give young people the information and resources they need to excel at their chosen career," said DeArment. "Initiatives like Trade School Trade-Up and Trades 101 are other ways we support the trades by helping prospective students find trade schools and improving existing trade school programs."

Learn more about CHANNELLOCK®'s commitment to the trades, including Trade School Trade-Up, Trades 101 and its partnership with SkillsUSA, by visiting https://channellock.com/trades-101/ .

