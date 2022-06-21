ASHFORD TRUST PROVIDES UPDATE ON RECENT OPERATING PERFORMANCE

DALLAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") reported today preliminary portfolio occupancy of 72% for the month of May with an average daily rate ("ADR") of approximately $185 resulting in RevPAR of approximately $132. This RevPAR result represents an approximate increase of 74.9% versus May 2021 and an approximate decrease of 6.8% versus May 2019. Additionally, Hotel Net Income was $18.9 million. Comparable Hotel EBITDA was $36.9 million for the month of May, an approximate 156% increase over May 2021's Comparable Hotel EBITDA of $14.4 million.

Additionally, for the month of April, preliminary portfolio occupancy was 74% with an ADR of approximately $182, resulting in RevPAR of approximately $134. This RevPAR result represents an approximate increase of 98.6% versus April 2021 and an approximate decrease of 6.7% versus April 2019. Additionally, Hotel Net Income was $18.4 million. Comparable Hotel EBITDA was $36.4 million for the month of April, an approximate 250% increase over April 2021's Comparable Hotel EBITDA of $10.4 million.

Ashford Trust continues to see solid improvement in its operating performance with April and May Comparable Hotel EBITDA of $73.3 million comparing to $55.9 million Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the entire first quarter 2022. Ashford Trust's hotel portfolio also generated ample cash to cover debt service levels at the hotel level for the month of June and did not require additional cash from corporate.

"We're extremely pleased with Ashford Trust's improving second quarter results," commented Rob Hays, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With high exposure to both transient leisure and business customers, our high-quality, geographically diverse portfolio is benefiting from increased demand and notable rate increases in many key markets."

Mr. Hays added, "We are also seeing an acceleration of cash flows at our group hotels and are extremely encouraged that our larger Boston, Nashville, and Washington D.C. urban hotels are coming back strong. For the two-month period of April and May, both the Hilton Boston Back Bay and the Renaissance Nashville hotels had occupancy levels of over 90% and both assets exceeded April and May 2019 RevPAR levels. Additionally, our Marriott Gateway Crystal City, located within minutes of downtown Washington D.C., had April and May occupancy close to 85% while its RevPAR was down less than 10% compared to the same time period in 2019." Mr. Hays concluded, "We are pleased with the continuing positive momentum in our portfolio and, looking ahead, we believe our portfolio remains well-positioned to capitalize on the continuing recovery in the lodging industry."

The following tables are reconciliations of the Company's Hotel EBITDA for the months of May 2022, April 2022, May 2021 and April 2021:

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in millions)

(unaudited)





May 2022

April 2022

May 2021

April 2021 Net income (loss)

$ 18.9

$ 18.4

$ 16.4

$ (19.6) Non-property adjustments

—

—

(21.3)

10.2 Interest expense

0.9

0.8

0.5

0.4 Amortization of loan cost

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1 Depreciation and amortization

16.7

16.7

18.3

18.4 Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.9 Comparable Hotel EBITDA

$ 36.9

$ 36.4

$ 14.4

$ 10.4

The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at May 31, 2022.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

