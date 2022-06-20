Oklahoma City plumbers discuss three benefits of working in the trades

Champion Plumbing provides expertise on a life in the home service industry

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, is encouraging those seeking employment to consider working in the home service industry. With over seven years of experience as the owner of a plumbing company, Brent Harpole says a life in the trades opens a plethora of opportunities for young professionals looking for a great career.

"When I was growing up, everyone acted like you needed a four-year degree from a university to be successful in life," said Harpole, owner of Champion Plumbing. "While that way of thought has changed some over time, people still don't understand the benefits of choosing to be a plumber, HVAC technician, or electrician. High school students that choose to work in the home service industry will not only be able to provide for their family but also avoid large amounts of college debt."

While there are various reasons for working in the trades, Harpole offers these top three benefits:

Trade school is less expensive : The expensive nature of traditional four-year colleges is well documented. When it comes to trade schools, they are substantially cheaper. According to $10,740 with the cost of a trade school being as little as $5,000 . : The expensive nature of traditional four-year colleges is well documented. When it comes to trade schools, they are substantially cheaper. According to Forbes , the average cost of attending a four-year college in 2021-22 was roughlywith the cost of a trade school being as little as

The trades pay well : When looking at the averages, paychecks for trade jobs are either at or above those that require four-year degrees. Annual wages for new graduates of trade schools are well above $50,000 yearly. Those wages can increase based on certifications and other training.

Jobs are numerous: Nationwide, there is no shortage of home service companies looking for skilled laborers. This gives potential employees options to pick the company that best fits their business culture.

"Four-year colleges aren't for everyone," Harpole said. "For students that like to be more hands-on, a career in the trades may be the best option. You get hands-on experience while in trade school and have a viable path after graduation. In addition, you will be able to provide an amazing life for your family."

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs.

