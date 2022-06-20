Identity Automation Partners with PIXM to Offer Robust Anti-Phishing Solutions for K12, Higher Education

HOUSTON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , the digital identity platform for education, today announced a new partnership with PIXM , an artificial intelligence cybersecurity startup, to launch PhishID™, a powerful anti-phishing solution integrated into Identity Automation's RapidIdentity IAM platform.

Our schools have become more digitally connected in recent years, significantly increasing the threat landscape. The Consortium of School Networking (CoSN) found that over 90 percent of cyber security incidents began with phishing attacks. The vulnerabilities will increase unless educational organizations take action to block attacks through phishing prevention.

Arming K-12 and higher education with robust and reliable protection against today's ever-evolving phishing attacks, PhishID stops phishing attacks in real-time through the browser at the point-of-click. This approach protects beyond email-based attacks to provide a holistic defense that can be implemented without disrupting instructional time.

Providing yet another layer of protection against account takeovers and other forms of identity theft, the new PhishID offering is available through Identity Automation's RapidIdentity platform. With RapidIdentity, institutions and districts are able to bring together identity management and authentication solutions with PIXM's point-of-click phishing protection.

"We are pleased to work with a fellow innovator such as PIXM to provide the latest protections and efficiencies schools need today," said Identity Automation CEO Jim Harold . "A PIXM-Identity Automation partnership is a great example of working together to empower and secure educators with the newest measures of protection they need to maximize learning time and minimize distractions or delays from dangerous threats such as phishing."

"Educators and learners shouldn't have to worry about phishing attempts," said Chris Cleveland, Founder and CEO of PIXM. "Partnering with Identity Automation provides an additional layer of protection to keep their information secure. Our AI-based technology identifies phishing attempts designed to bypass security measures and blocks users before they can enter their credentials."

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com .

About PIXM

PIXM, a cyber security startup that stops zero-day phishing attacks with AI Computer Vision, is led by artificial intelligence experts focused on cyber security. It is advised by cyber security pioneers, intel community leaders, and successful entrepreneurs. PIXM CEO and Founder Chris Cleveland studied machine learning applications in cyber security at Columbia's SEAS graduate school. Its backers include Tenable Networks Founder Ron Gula and Veracode Founder Chris Wysopal. Visit www.pixmsecurity.com .

