Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Philippe Richard Lawsuit in Missouri

The lawsuit alleges that Tabletops Unlimited, Inc., the manufacturer of Philippe Richard pressure cookers, has misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Dalina Redd a resident of Missouri, alleging Tabletops Unlimited, Inc.., the manufacturer of the Philippe Richard pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Ms. Redd's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on April 24, 2020. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Redd sustained severe thermal burns. According to the Complaint, the pressure cooker lawsuit alleges that the Phillippe Richard pressure cooker failed to function properly when the lid was able to explosively separate from the pot during the normal use of the pressure cooker.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

