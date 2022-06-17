American Tire Distributors Completes Acquisition of Monro Inc.'s Tires Now Distribution Assets

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tire Distributors ("ATD") today announced the completion of its acquisition of the wholesale tire distribution assets of Monro, Inc. ("Monro"), which formerly operated under the Tires Now name ("Tires Now").

Leveraging its increased operational efficiencies and expanded geographic reach, ATD is moving forward as a stronger supply chain partner to its wholesale customers with the ability to service a greater number of customer locations with even more logistics services. The transaction also strengthens ATD's strategic support of the retail stores comprising Monro's tire locations and provides additional sustainability benefits, including reducing emissions, in support of ATD's ESG and current emissions efficiency initiatives.

"We are moving full speed ahead with ATD's transformation journey, and in completing this transaction we are creating significant opportunities for our customers, the manufacturers we work with and our associates," said Stuart Schuette, President and Chief Executive Officer of ATD. "Both customers and manufacturers will benefit from increased operational efficiencies across a broader footprint. In addition, everyone will benefit from an ESG perspective, as we expand our efficiency initiatives and reduce emissions across our footprint."

Mr. Schuette continued, "I'm excited to officially welcome the Tires Now team to the ATD family. They will play an important role in helping us provide more customers with access to our full platform of ATD logistics services. Together, we will continue to set the pace of change in our industry."

From now on, the Tires Now locations will operate exclusively under the ATD name and brand.

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 130 distribution centers, including 24 distribution centers in Canada, serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 5,000 associates across its distribution center network, including approximately 600 associates in Canada. In 2021, the company was recognized as one of Forbes' 2021 America's Best Mid-Sized Employers and received a Gold Stevie® Award in the Transportation Company of the Year category of the American Business Awards®, in addition to a Bronze Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Company of the Year.

