STATE OF WASHINGTON AGENCIES NOW CAN EASILY TAP EAGLE HILL CONSULTING FOR CHANGE MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Eagle Hill Awarded New Master Services Contract by the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services

SEATTLE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has been awarded a new contract to provide industry-leading change management solutions to State of Washington governmental agencies, higher education institutions, and other organizations with Master Contract Usage Agreements (MCUAs). The contract was awarded by the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services (DES), as a state-wide governmental Master Contract, streamlining the process for agencies to access Eagle Hill's expertise.

Eagle Hill has been awarded a contract to provide change management solutions to State of Washington agencies.

Under the Master Contract, organizations within the State of Washington have:

the ability to quickly request Eagle Hill's change management services

the flexibility to create a scope of work tailored to their needs

the ability to make direct awards without a funding ceiling

"The timing of this contract couldn't be better for government agencies in Washington State," said Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill president and chief executive officer. "Agency leaders have a multitude of pressing and complex issues that require change management strategies and support – cybersecurity and new technologies, economic recovery, education, homelessness, transportation, workforce management, and diversity, equity and inclusion – among others."

"Eagle Hill is known for bringing unconventional thinking and solutions to solve government problems. Now, we are poised to bring energy, initiative, and imagination to help even more leaders in Washington State to solve their business challenges and deliver value above expectations," Jezior said.

Change Management is an end-to-end advisory service designed to help clients improve how their people transition to different ways of thinking, behaving, and working to achieve a desired business outcome. Today, organizations are tackling a multitude of strategic business challenges that have sweeping effects on how they do business. Eagle Hill applies innovative approaches to influence change at every level of the organization. Unlike traditional consultancies, Eagle Hill doesn't just focus on the individual to drive change forward. The focus is on an enterprise and team-level strategies to drive adoption.

In the State of Washington, organizations such as King County, Sound Transit, and Seattle City Light are already tapping Eagle Hill's team of experts. On the federal government level, agencies including the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the General Services Administration, among others, turn to Eagle Hill for creative management consulting solutions.

More information on how Washington agencies can tap Eagle Hill is available on the Eagle Hill web site here. Eagle Hill's contract number is 01620 and the DUNS# is 137206202.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Change, and Talent. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Seattle, WA, Washington, DC, and Boston, MA metropolitan areas. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

