Equip Exposition Expands Education to Help Boost Attendee Profits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition being held October 18-21, 2022, is broadening educational tracks to help contractors, dealers, and landscapers explore new business growth opportunities and work smarter.

"Attendees can explore new, profitable business opportunities with expanded education at this year's Equip Exposition," said Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns and manages Equip Exposition. "This trade show is the best place to learn about new business segments, network, learn, try out equipment, see what's new, and gain a competitive business edge."

New education tracks for landscapers are designed to boost bottom lines – focusing on Leadership, Technology, Sales & Profitability, Growing Your Team, Pool and Spa, Landscape Lighting, Tree Care, and Hardscaping. Details include:

The Sales and Profitability track will overview sustainable snow management, estimating and bidding, benchmarking for profit, pricing, and supply chain hacks.

The Technology track covers new software, drone technology, irrigation troubleshooting, and estimating and bidding. Expect a two-day, 13-hour course that will equip registrants for the Part 107 Remote Pilot Certification exam necessary for commercial drone use.

The Grow Your Team track highlights how company culture impacts performance and profitability, recruiting and retaining team members, and promoting a diverse industry.

The Leadership track's focus is on developing a second in command, mergers and acquisitions in the landscape industry, and what you need to know about selling your business.

The Tree Care track, presented by The Davey Tree Expert Company in collaboration with The Women's Tree Climbing Workshop, covers safety, climbing gear, tying into a tree, common tools, climbing systems, working the tree, pruning, rigging, and tree removal techniques. Real trees will be used to demonstrate techniques in the "living laboratory" in Freedom Hall.

The Pool & Spa track will cover construction and design, how to incorporate pool and hardscape into backyard design, and define relationships between designers and architects.

Education partners at this year's trade show include Landscape Management magazine, Professional Grounds Management Society, the Irrigation Association, the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, the Association of Outdoor Lighting Professionals, and the Women's Tree Climbing Workshop.

With people spending more time in backyards and using them for entertaining, work and play, hardscape and outdoor lighting are becoming a lucrative business. Landscape and hardscape contractors can attend six live sessions presented by Hardscape North America, which co-locates with Equip Expo. These classes cover industry best-practices, business strategy, and construction techniques taught by a team of hardscape experts.

A free session called "The California Equation" overviews new equipment mandates and their widening impact. A panel of experts will discuss how the industry is adapting to changing regulations in California, and how trends in the Golden State are impacting business across the country. This session is open to landscapers, dealers, and manufacturers.

Influencer LIVE, sponsored by Kohler Engines, combines the largest gathering of industry professionals at Equip Expo and the conversational elements of an interactive podcast into one action-packed space. Influencer LIVE provides attendees with a high energy and engaging atmosphere to hear (and meet) the influential voices that have inspired them to grow and invest into their business. Hosted by Naylor Taliaferro, Paul Jamison, and Caleb Auman.

Energize will be a candid discussion with contractors working in the field. This motivational discussion will be hosted by some of the industry's leading voices, who will give their first-hand

perspective on everything from marketing and hiring to sales and purchasing. Hosted by Brian Fullerton, Mike Andes, Blake Albertson, and Paul Jamison

Equip Exposition offers outdoor power equipment dealers and retailers two new education tracks in 2022 – one for managers and one for technicians. Equipment dealers will find training with Bob Clements and Sara Hey to help grow their businesses, including advice on unconventional hiring strategies, a peek at what the dealership of the future will be like, and how to price service jobs. Power Equipment Trade's Dan Shell and Jessica Johnson will lead a panel discussion on how to take your business to the next level.

The Equipment & Engine Training Council returns with their popular technician training program on a wide range of engines and technologies.

Dealer and retailer education partners include Bob Clements International, the Equipment & Engine Training Council, and Power Equipment Trade magazine.

Education and training costs vary based on individual selections. Visit www.equipexposition.com/education for full details.

After gaining new skills through training, attendees can kick the tires and test drive the latest equipment in the Outdoor Demo Yard, which has expanded to nearly 30 acres and is included with every Equip Exposition registration. A larger UTV test track allows attendees to put the latest UTVs through their paces on curves, hills, rocks, and bumps. Attendees age 16 or older with a valid driver's license can test equipment.

Attendees also will get more time on the very big show floor, with the trade show opening earlier this year, starting at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 19, for landscapers. They'll find the latest equipment, technology, and solutions to growing their businesses among the 1,000+ exhibits covering 675,000 square feet of exhibit space.

Equip Exposition will be held October 18-21 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Registration is open at www.equipexposition.com. Early Bird registration ends after September 9, 2022.

Equip Exposition continues to co-locate with Hardscape North America (HNA), the premier trade show for hardscape contractors, presented by ICPI-NCMA (Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute-National Concrete Masonry Association). Registration at Equip Exposition provides attendees free access to the HNA show.

For information on exhibit space sales and sponsorships, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, KY, and in 2019 was ranked the sixth largest trade show in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

