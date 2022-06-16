Ensemble Stars!! Music EN Officially Launches on iOS and Android Today

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensemble Stars!! Music, produced by Happy Elements, is proud to announce that its English version is now officially available on Android and iOS. Starting from June 16, 2022, players from Canada, US, UK, Australia and other 10 more countries can now download the game for free from Google Play and App Store for a chance to receive fabulous rewards.

- Celebratory In-game Activities and Updates:

Guaranteed Gacha: A 5-star guaranteed card pool is now available.

Lives & New Songs: A new song will be added to the song list every date with a higher Drop Rate of items during the release celebration period.

Story: Main Story Chapter 1, 2 and 3 are available for a more fancy journey with idols.

Shop: Beginner Package, Monthly Cards, Diamond Up for the first time top-up in the game

Special Event: "Sparkling S tart Dash Mission" to help Subaru become more sparkling. 5-star fully-uncapped [More Sparkling!] Subaru Akehoshi, Sparklin g 1 0-Scout Ticket, and other rewards are waiting for you when all missions on the map are completed.

For more information, please check the official website: https://www.ensemblestars.com/

To celebrate and share the joy to more fans, Ensemble Stars!! Music reveals a video ads of the game on the huge screen of the famous Times Square in New York City during June 15 to 21 local time. Cosers who love the game will appear on-site to witness this essential moment. The interaction with the cosers in the real world in front of the lifelike gaming video will definitely bring fans a special cross-barrier experience between the virtual anime world and the reality.

As one of the most popular music idol training mobile games with more that 10 million players in Asia, Ensemble Stars!! Music has been honored with a series of highly acclaimed awards, including "User's Choice Game of 2021", the "Best Pick Up & Play "on Google Play, and the "Best Music Game" from Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2021 worldwide. Since the announcement of the availability of its English version, the game has already attracted over 200,000 players to pre-register on its official site, which proved the enormous popularity of the game across regions.

