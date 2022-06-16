EL TESORO™ TEQUILA AND GLADYS TAMEZ MILLINERY DEBUT LIMITED-EDITION, HIGH FASHION COLLABORATION: "THE TESORO" HAT

Milliner-to-the-stars, Gladys Tamez, unveils the summer's must-have hat, inspired by the award-winning El Tesoro™ Tequila, crafted in the highlands of Jalisco in her homeland of Mexico

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- El Tesoro de Don Felipe® Tequila and Gladys Tamez Millinery (GTM) have teamed up to release a limited-edition hat inspired by Gladys' favorite tequila, El Tesoro™. Known as the "treasure of Jalisco" (Tesoro is the Spanish word for treasure), the premium tequila serves as the inspiration for the all-new design crafted by Gladys Tamez, Los Angeles' "milliner-to-the-stars." The luxury hat – named "The Tesoro" – is exclusive in design and is equally stylish for hombres y mujeres. Tequila fans and style enthusiast alike can purchase this summer's must-have fashion statement beginning June 14, 2022.

El Tesoro™ Tequila and Gladys Tamez Millinery debut limited-edition high fashion collaboration: (PRNewswire)

"The Tesoro" hat is made of 100% straw and sports the signature GTM crease down the center of the crown. The outside is adorned with a fine leather braid inspired by the leather artisans of Mexico and features a hand-engraved, antique-brushed brass agave medallion – a nod to the agave plants that are harvested to make the premium tequila. The inside rim of the hat boasts an in-seam custom ribbon that reads Gladys Tamez for El Tesoro™. Offered in unisex sizes S and M, "The Tesoro" is available for purchase at the Gladys Tamez Millinery studio in Los Angeles as well as online at www.gladystamez.com. The specialty piece is a limited-edition luxury fashion item of just 150 hats and sold for $210 USD.

Born in Texas, raised in Mexico and a proud female Latina entrepreneur, Gladys Tamez is known for creating custom hats for countless Hollywood A-listers in music, movies, fashion, sports and beyond. Gladys Tamez has a reputation for artistry, craftsmanship and style unrivaled by any other hatmaker in the US, delivering impeccable designs that keep her illustrious clients coming back for her custom looks time and again. Widely credited for bringing the western cowboy style hat out of the southern markets and into mainstream, high-fashion circles – her portfolio of work is reflective of stunning and timeless works worthy of global super-stardom.

Sharing those same qualities of artistry, craftsmanship and style, is El Tesoro Tequila, produced at La Alteña Distillery since 1937. Master Distiller Carlos Camarena, along with his sister Jenny Camarena, make El Tesoro using the same time-honored tradition their father and grandfather used, crafting tequila the old-fashioned way – by hand, using the materials of the earth to create a pure expression of agave. "The Tesoro" hat brings to life both artisan's shared values of quality and craft, honoring traditional wisdom and skill, and creating high art through shared passions: exceptional, premium tequila and luxury millinery.

"When El Tesoro and I came together to concept a custom hat inspired by their incredible tequila, it was an easy creative process for me from there," says Gladys Tamez. "I was immediately drawn to the beautiful packaging and presentation of the bottles, and the taste was like no other tequila I have ever tried. To understand how it is made and shared is to understand the soul of Mexico. It is truly an artist's brand that I am proud to collaborate with and celebrate – an authentic Mexican tequila that makes me extremely proud of my culture and homeland, the place where I was raised and discovered my passion for hat making."

The intersection between Gladys' aesthetic sensibilities and the El Tesoro brand world was fertile soil for creativity. Hats are worn regularly by the farmers, or los jimadores, at La Alteña Distillery, a mark of ease and function that inspired Gladys's timeless design that is built to last, along with the agave plant – the eternal source of life for El Tesoro Tequila that served as the muse for the piece.

The perfect accompaniment to "The Tesoro" bespoke hat is a bespoke cocktail created in collaboration with Gladys Tamez herself. Called the Tesoro Rosa, this delicious summertime sipper is a twist on the classic Ranch Water cocktail with elements of sweet and spiciness, two elements of Gladys' personality brought to life:

Tesoro Rosa

Created by Gladys Tamez and renowned mixologist, Shawn L.

Ingredients:

1.5 part El Tesoro Blanco

.5 part Lemon

.5 part Lime

.75 part Simple Syrup (1:1 sugar to water)

1.5 part Premium Soda Water

2 pinches of Salt

3 Jalapeno Slices

1 Strawberry

Garnish: Edible Pansy flower

Directions: In a shaker, muddle the jalapeno slices, strawberry, salt and citrus. Add the tequila, simple syrup and ice. Shake and double strain into an ice-filled Collins glass. Top with the soda and garnish with a pansy flower.

About Gladys Tamez

Gladys Tamez was born in Texas and grew up in Mexico. She studied art in Monterrey, Mexico and design in Florence, Italy. She has had a long love affair with hats that grew out of her upbringing among the corridas and traditions of Northern Mexico. Gladys' journey began when she didn't see any hats on the market that had the styling finesse and quality she was looking for and that motivated her to create her brand Gladys Tamez Millinery. Gladys' goal was to create a true luxury heritage product, not just a so called "luxury brand." For her, luxury is in the making. Her first collection was inspired by a dream she had where horses were galloping through space. This conceptual process that begins with a simple inspiration informs each collection. Art, sculpture, and historical fashion continue to be the visual narrative that makes her designs original and exciting. Gladys' first rule for her clients is that the hat should give and grow confidence. This imparting of individual confidence through design is at the heart of what keeps her engaged and passionate.

About El Tesoro™ Tequila

Since the first drop of El Tesoro ran off the still of La Alteña Distillery more than 80 years ago, every decision has made to celebrate the agave's unique flavor. El Tesoro is a truly authentic tequila made slowly and carefully to capture the agave's essence in a bottle. The El Tesoro portfolio of core products available in the U.S. includes the following (all 40% ABV as El Tesoro is always distilled to proof): Blanco ($50 SRP), Reposado ($65 SRP), Añejo ($85 SRP), Extra Añejo ($150 SRP) and Paradiso ($180 SRP).

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

