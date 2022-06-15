Sabio Holdings Announces the Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market

Graduation to the OTC Market's highest tier is expected to enhance the visibility and availability of the Company's shares to U.S. and international investors.

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, is pleased to announce that it has been upgraded to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX"). Shares of Sabio will trade under the ticker "SABOF" as of June 15,2022.

The OTCQX® Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are excited to commence trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, the highest market tier of OTC markets," commented Sajid Premji, CFO of Sabio. "Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market marks an important milestone in our Company's history and comes on the heels of our record 2021 and Q1/2022 results. We believe our graduation to the top tier will enhance the accessibility and liquidity of our shares for U.S. and international investors looking to share in our growth story."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and real-time quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as Sabio's OTCQX® sponsor.

About Sabio Holdings Inc.

Sabio Holdings Inc. is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising areas of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") streaming, where viewership in 2022 is expected to rise to over 221 million users in the United States CTV market alone. Sabio's full CTV/OTT technology stack and services enable global distribution and monetizes and provides analytics for content creator CTV/OTT apps and the brands and agencies that want to partner with them. Sabio's wholly owned subsidiary, Vidillion Corp. ("Vidillion"), is a CTV/OTT technology pioneer (whose business was acquired subsequent to year-end 2021) that creates and distributes ad-supported CTV/OTT apps on platforms such as Roku, Vizio, Amazon Fire, Disney + and others. In addition, the Company's wholly owned Sabio, Inc. subsidiary works with major brands and agencies, through its propriety Demand Side Platform (DSP) and ad server, to provide targeted campaign solutions to top agencies and the brands they represent by filling the ad slots in Vidillion and other non-Vidillion CTV/OTT apps. Lastly, its wholly owned AppScience, Inc. ("App Science") subsidiary, powered by its App Science™ Data Management Platform ("DMP"), has pioneered a privacy compliant, non-cookie cross screen household graph of 55 million validated homes that connects insights between mobile apps, CTV/OTT apps and podcast data, along with other data points designed to better understand consumer behaviors at scale.

