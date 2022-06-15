Priceline Makes Travel Easy And Affordable With Summer Sale And Expanded Loyalty Program

Priceline offers more ways to save as consumers gear up for what's expected to be a record travel season

NORWALK, Conn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appetite for travel is high this summer and the industry is on track for a record season. But with inflation and rising gas prices, getting away for a weekend is coming at a high cost—average hotel rates are up 14% and average roundtrip airfares are up 39% compared to last summer.1 To help travelers save on their summer vacations, Priceline is launching its Summer Sale on June 20 and sharing the most affordable destinations for the Fourth of July holiday. To keep the deals coming year round, Priceline is also launching an exciting expansion of its VIP Loyalty program called VIP Family.

"This summer, the travel industry is experiencing a significant boom, and we want to help ensure that our customers are getting the best deals, despite current economic stressors like inflation," said Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline. "With our everyday deals, Summer Sale and VIP program we're helping fight back against inflation to make travel more affordable and accessible."

Unlock More Savings—Even When You're Not Traveling

Travelers can access savings 3x faster with VIP Family, the newest benefit of Priceline's award-winning loyalty program. On average, VIP Member savings on hotels are already 50% bigger than non-member savings. Now, loyalty members can also create a VIP Family for faster access to even more exclusive discounts, coupons, and travel perks. The program is free and all you have to do is sign up to start saving.

While each member maintains their own private account, this new feature allows three users to pool status by creating a VIP Family. Individual family members' completed trip totals are tallied into one status level, helping families attain a higher status and unlock more benefits, faster. As your VIP status increases, so do your savings.

Where to Travel and How to Save this Fourth of July

For those looking to save on a last-minute Fourth of July getaway, Priceline analyzed pricing data to determine the most affordable cities available to book now. Travelers can find great deals on hotels for both international and domestic travel in these top destinations, where average room rates are less than $155 per night, as well as additional deals on flights and car rentals.

Domestic

Dallas, Texas ($133)

Houston, Texas ($135)

Bloomington, Minnesota ( $135 )

Charlotte, North Carolina ($148)

Kissimmee, Florida ( $151 )

International

Calgary, Canada ( $127 )

Milan, Italy ( $145 )

Prague, Czech Republic ( $146 )

Istanbul, Turkey ($147)

Athens, Greece ( $154 )

Summer Sale

Whether travelers are looking to explore a new city, head to the beach or discover new hiking routes, Priceline has a deal for everyone. To help travelers save even more this summer, including on Fourth of July travel, Priceline is kicking off its annual Summer Sale on June 20. In addition to coupons, thousands of hotels will be on sale for 15% or more.2

Save $20 on Express Deals ® hotels when spending at least $125 .

Save $100 on Express Deals® hotels when spending at least $500 .

1 Priceline hotel and flight data for travel scheduled between June 1, 2022 and September 23, 2022 compared to the same time period in 2021.

2 No coupon required. Valid on select hotels booked between June 20 and July 4, 2022 for travel between June 20 and August 31, 2022.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], is a leader in online travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, and for our customers, every trip is a big deal.

