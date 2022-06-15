IOU FINANCIAL RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF 50 BEST PLACES TO WORK IN FINTECH IN 2022 BY AMERICAN BANKER

Leading online lender recognized as one of Fintech's 50 Best Places to Work in 2022 thanks to high employee satisfaction with company benefits and culture.

ATLANTA, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), announced today it has been listed as one of the 50 Best Places to Work in Fintech for 2022 by American Banker.

IOU's inclusion on this list was based on employee satisfaction rating, as well as appealing benefits and policies, which make it an open and welcoming workplace in the time of The Great Resignation.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the best places to work in Fintech," said Robert Gloer, President and CEO. "We strive to offer competitive benefits and create a culture where people look forward to going to work each day, especially in the wake of all the workplace changes since COVID-19."

IOU Financial is one of the only alternative lending companies with a proprietary end-to-end technology platform (IOU360) connecting brokers, merchants, and investors in real time – and supporting dynamic and high performing teams of professionals that deliver growth capital to small businesses across the US in a matter of hours.

Companies from across the U.S. entered a two-part survey process to determine American Banker's (Arizent) Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The survey looked at workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics as well as the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final ranking.

IOU Financial recently reported its Q1 2022 financial results, highlighting an all-time quarterly record in loan originations of US $59.6 million (representing an increase of 20.2% over Q4 2021 and an increase of 135.5% over Q1 2021), as well as results of its annual shareholders' meeting and the repurchase of approximately $0.6 million of convertible debentures.

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US and Canada. Built on its proprietary IOU360 technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU Financial has become a trusted alternative to banks by originating in excess of US$1 billion in loans to fund small business growth since 2009. IOU trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IOU (TSXV: IOU), and on the US OTC markets as IOUFF. To learn more about IOU Financial's corporate history, financial products, or to join our broker network please visit www.IOUFinancial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of IOU including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory and shareholder approvals, the execution of definitive documentation and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. IOU does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

