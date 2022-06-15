HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED INCREASES ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that its prime rate is increasing from 4 percent to 4.75 percent, effective June 16, 2022.

The rate was last changed on May 5, 2022, when Huntington increased its prime rate from 3.5 percent to 4 percent.

About Huntington

