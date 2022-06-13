Health Union Launches, Opens Nominations for Inaugural Social Health Awards

Nominations for patient leaders who exemplify social health leadership can be submitted at SocialHealthNetwork.com/Awards

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union, the leader in social health, announces the launch and call for nominations for the inaugural Social Health Awards. The goal of the Social Health Awards is to empower and celebrate those who are essential to the ongoing conversations and connections made through social health - the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey.

Nominations for the Social Health Awards – known previously as the WEGO Health Awards – are open to patient and caregiver leaders who are active members of an online community and making a difference in healthcare. Nominations can be submitted at SocialHealthNetwork.com/Awards and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 1.

Patient and caregiver leaders who are based in the U.S. and at least 18 years old can be nominated - either by themselves or by others - within one, or more, of 10 categories. These categories, which are designed to showcase the vast diversity of the patient community and the various forms of advocacy across all condition areas and platforms, are:

Advocacy Trailblazer

Best Team

Caregiving Champion

Community Cultivator

Creative Contributor

Healthcare Collaborator

Lifetime Achievement Award

Revolutionary Researcher

Rookie of the Year

Social Media Master

"The Social Health Awards represent the only awards program that truly recognizes health leaders for their hard work, advocacy and dedication to social health," said Amrita Bhowmick, Health Union's chief community officer. "It is imperative for us at Health Union to continue to find ways to bring together and honor the people who are pivotal in driving unique and impactful conversations about health."

Once nominations are closed, judges will select six finalists for each category based on their use of social health, their fit for the award/category and how effectively they engage their online community. The finalist list will be announced by early August.

Winners will be recognized on Aug. 25 during Connexion, a Health Union virtual event that connects and empowers patient leaders; all Social Health Awards finalists will be invited to attend Connexion. Additionally, winners will be invited to join Health Union on stage at the Social Health Awards celebration at the 2022 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Ceremony during the Digital Pharma East conference in October in Philadelphia.

Healthcare industry professionals are also encouraged to nominate deserving patient leaders for the Social Health Awards, as well as to volunteer to be industry judges for the awards program. More information about the Social Health Awards, including full descriptions of the nomination categories and frequently asked questions, can be found at SocialHealthNetwork.com/Awards.

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader driving and amplifying social health. As the premier social health company, only Health Union encourages the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey. The company reaches millions of people through the largest portfolio of condition-specific online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders - addressing virtually every condition and providing the information, connection and support they need.

