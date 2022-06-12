Shimadzu Medical Systems announces Release of New Angiography System at the SIR 2022

Shimadzu Medical Systems announces Release of New Angiography System at the SIR 2022

TORRANCE, Calif., June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Corporation will commence worldwide sales of its flagship newest version of its Trinias™ angiography system.

New Trinias (PRNewswire)

Shimadzu Medical Systems USA will introduce our innovative new technology solutions in angiography at the SIR 2022 conference, starting on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The new Trinias system uses AI deep learning technology to improve the visibility of medical devices while using 40% or more lower*2 X-ray dose than previous models. This represents the first time AI has been incorporated into the image processing engine of an angiography system.

The new Trinias system also offers an extensive new feature set to simplify workflow, allowing a more efficient clinical operation in any medical setting. With the launch of a subscription service that ensures software can always be updated to the current version, the new Trinias system offers a sustainable product designed for long-term use.

*1 Among image processing engines in angiography systems released commercially as of March 2022 (based on Shimadzu's research)

*2 Comparison with our conventional system under standard dose ratio (Air Kerma) at 7.5pps and 10pps.

Angiography systems are used to perform angiographic examinations, where the physician inserts a catheter (small tube) through a blood vessel in the patient's wrist or inguinal region to a specific site (in the heart, head, liver, lungs, etc.) and observes an area of disease or concern, and to perform catheterization procedures, where a therapeutic device is inserted in the patient and used to dilate blood vessels or perform other interventional procedures.

Medical facilities are increasingly operating angiography systems at low radiation levels to reduce X-ray doses, but low radiation levels also lead to X-ray noise that reduces device visibility. To support the low-dose operation of angiography systems by medical facilities and ever-smaller therapeutic devices that reduce the burden on patients, Shimadzu has developed SCORE™ Opera, a new image processing technology that uses AI to ensure catheterization procedures are safe even at low radiation doses.

Our new concept is based on three important design principles, and it is developed to provide solutions to your most challenging issues in today's healthcare workplace.

Alara Design Lean Design Sustainable Design Workplace Challenge: "I want to see images more clearly but also reduce dose levels." Workplace Challenge: "How can I accomplish routine tasks more efficiently?" Workplace Challenge: "To better care for my patients, I would prefer to always use the latest technology." Shimadzu Solution: Improve the Quality of Medical Treatment while Fully Protecting the Health of Medical Workers and Patients Shimadzu Solution: Offer Stress-Free Operation and Workflow for Medical Workers Involved in a Race where Every Minute and Second Counts Shimadzu Solution: Always Providing a State-of-the-Art Medical Environment without Compromising that Sense of Satisfaction by the Users after Introducing a New System

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada. Its sales and marketing office is located in Cleveland, OH, and has direct operations headquartered in Dallas, TX and Kenmore, WA. Visit Shimadzu Medical Systems USA at www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429. To learn more about Shimadzu's advanced X-ray imaging systems and innovative technologies, please register for access to our new virtual Healthcare Center: https://www.shimadzuhealthcaresolutions.com/dollhouse-view/

For more information, contact: Frank Serrao

Marketing Manager

serrao@shimadzu-usa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shimadzu Medical Systems USA