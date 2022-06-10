Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Digital Turbine, Inc. ("Digital Turbine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APPS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Digital Turbine securities between August 9, 2021 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.Bgandg.com/apps1

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC (PRNewswire)

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) that, as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) that the Company's internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's net revenues was overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.Bgandg.com/apps1 or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Digital Turbine you have until August 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC