AEG Announces the Inaugural Soccer Champions Tour Featuring Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, Juventus, Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara

Global soccer giants Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, Juventus, Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club América set to face off in select U.S. markets from July 22-30

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, announced today the launch and schedule for its inaugural Soccer Champions Tour, a new marquee, global soccer event taking place between Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 30. The new event features five of the world's most iconic soccer clubs competing in top-tier matches in the span of only nine days across the western United States.

Participating clubs include current La Liga and UEFA Champions League winner Real Madrid CF, La Liga powerhouse FC Barcelona, Serie A's Juventus, and Liga MX's Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara. Host cities include Las Vegas, San Francisco, Dallas and Los Angeles. This tour marks the first return of play in the U.S. for Barcelona and Real Madrid since 2019 and for Juventus since 2018.

"AEG is excited to launch this unparalleled soccer tour as five of the most exceptional soccer clubs in the world return to the United States this summer," said Tom Braun, AEG Senior Vice President of Soccer & Business Operations and Business Development. "Following several years without seeing some of these teams in the United States, we are thrilled to provide the opportunity for soccer fans in the U.S. to once again watch their favorite European and Mexican clubs play in person."

Soccer Champions Tour Event Schedule

Friday, July 22

Juventus vs. Club Deportivo Guadalajara at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Saturday, July 23

Real Madrid CF vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Tuesday, July 26

Real Madrid CF vs. Club América at Oracle Park, San Francisco

FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas

Saturday, July 30

Real Madrid CF vs. Juventus at Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, June 15, with the general on-sale ticket access beginning on Friday, June 17. For access to the pre-sale, all fans are invited to sign up at SoccerChampionsTour.com. All individual game and venue-specific information is also available at SoccerChampionsTour.com. AEG Global Partnerships is also currently selling sponsorship for the Soccer Champions Tour and individual matches.

The Clubs

Real Madrid, founded in 1902 and named by FIFA 'Best Club of the 20th Century', this season has won La Liga (35) and the Spanish Super Cup (12) under the direction of Carlo Ancelotti. With stars like Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Júnior, Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Dani Carvajal, among others, Real Madrid has just been proclaimed winner of the Champions League for the fourteenth time, the club with more wins in the most important European competition.

FC Barcelona, founded in 1899 and colloquially known as Barça, competes in La Liga and is one of the most successful European clubs in history. The club maintains a philosophy deeply rooted in its local Catalan identity and is owned by more than 137,000 members. Due to its very special personality, FC Barcelona is recognized as being 'more than a club'. The team's distinctive style of play is projected around the world by the best players and coaches in combination with club's famous reliance on homegrown talent. The club has won 72 major domestic titles, including 26 La Liga titles and 31 Copa Del Rey titles, as well as five Champions League titles and three FIFA Club World Cup. Barcelona is led by manager and club legend Xavi Hernández and has a roster of international talent including Spaniard midfielder Pedri, Dutch forward Memphis Depay and club veteran Sergio Busquets.

Founded in 1897 in Turin, Italy, Juventus is one of Italy's oldest and most decorated soccer teams with more Italian league championships than any other team. Also known as Juve, the club competes in the Serie A, the top tier of the Italian soccer leagues, and is the first European club to win all three major UEFA competitions. The club's current roster includes Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci, American midfielder Weston McKennie, Colombian defender Juan Cuadrado and Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Founded in 1916, Club América is the winningest team in Mexico and North America. Throughout its history, Club América has won 34 titles, including 13 league titles, six Copa MX titles and seven Concacaf Champions League. América is led by four-time World Cup veteran Mexican National Team goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, defender Jorge Sanchez, midfielder Jonathan dos Santos and forward Henry Martín.

Club Deportivo Guadalajara, commonly known as Chivas, is one of Mexico's most popular and successful teams. Founded in 1906 in Guadalajara, Mexico, Chivas has won 12 Liga MX titles, four Copa MX titles, seven Campeón de Campeones titles, one SuperCopa MX title and two Concacaf Championships. Chivas is the only soccer club in Mexico that allows only Mexican players to play for the club. Chivas' current roster includes Mexican international players like forwards Alexis Vega and Jose Juan Macias and defenders Hiram Mier, Antonio Briseño and recently acquired Alan Mozo.

The Venues

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is an award-winning global events destination. The fully enclosed stadium, which won "Best Venue" honors at the 2020 World Football Summit Industry Awards, is also home to the UNLV Rebels football team and has hosted premier concerts and sporting events including the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final, Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and WWE SummerSlam. The venue also hosted the NFL Pro Bowl in 2022 and has been selected to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

The Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles is the proud home of the Tournament of Roses' Rose Bowl Game, UCLA Bruins football, AmericaFest Fourth of July Celebration, international and Premier League soccer matches, concerts and the World's Largest Flea Market. A National Historic Landmark built in 1922, the Rose Bowl Stadium has earned its world-class reputation by hosting five NFL Super Bowl games, the 1984 Olympic Soccer matches, the 1994 Men's World Cup, the 1999 Women's World Cup, four BCS National College Football Championship Games and the College Football Playoff Semifinal game.

San Francisco's Oracle Park is a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 65 million spectators have attended San Francisco Giants games, including a franchise record 107-win season in 2021 and three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014). The ballpark has also played host to some of music's biggest acts and was the site of the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The Cotton Bowl Stadium has been an iconic part of Dallas since it opened in 1930. Located at Fair Park, the site of the State Fair of Texas, the outdoor stadium is best known for its football and has been home to the SMU Mustangs, the Dallas Cowboys, the annual Red River Showdown game between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Oklahoma Sooners, the State Fair Classic game between the Grambling State University Tigers and the Prairie View A&M University Panthers and, from 1937-2009, the Cotton Bowl Classic. It has hosted 1994 FIFA World Cup games, Concacaf Gold Cup games, Major League Soccer matches and a number of concerts including Elvis Presley and The Rolling Stones.

Media Assets

HERE for Soccer Champions Tour assets, including club photos, logos and stadium imagery. Clickfor Soccer Champions Tour assets, including club photos, logos and stadium imagery.

Additional details about the event, including media accreditation for the Soccer Champions Tour, will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT AEG:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Galaxy, LA Kings and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com .

