Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago to honor Juneteenth by hosting sixth Black and Latino Houses Matter phone bank on June 15

CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host another Black and Latino Houses Matter phone bank on June 15, 2022, to help homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions and avoid the Tax Sale.

"Since I started Black and Latino Houses Matter we've returned nearly $200 million owed to these two minority groups," Pappas said. "I am especially happy we are able to do this ahead of Juneteenth."

Juneteenth is short for "June Nineteenth" and commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

The following are the phone bank details:

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Cook County Treasurer's Office

Phone Bank Number: 312.603.5105

Samantha Chatman, consumer investigative reporter with ABC 7's I-Team, will report on the phone bank throughout out the day. Callers to the phone bank should give their address or Property Index Number (PIN) to researchers who will:

Search $84 million in available property tax refunds

Check if you are eligible for $34 million in missing property tax exemptions

Verify if your property is on the Tax Sale list with delinquent taxes

"All Cook County homeowners are welcome to call the phone bank," Pappas added. "We will do this as long as people have money coming to them."

