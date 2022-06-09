Job Creators Network's January 6 Committee Hearing Commercial Pans Democrats for Ignoring Issues Americans Care About

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Job Creators Network announced it is airing a commercial this evening on ABC 7 in Washington D.C. panning Democrats' obsession with January 6 over the major issues confronting Americans, including record-high gas prices, skyrocketing inflation, and baby formula shortages. The commercial coincides with Congressional Democrats' primetime hearings into the riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Watch the ad HERE. Read the ad's script below. Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of Job Creators Network, released the following statement:

"Democrats are using smoke and mirrors tactics to distract from the imploding economy they're presiding over and responsible for. Their carefully managed January 6 show trial is a distraction from the major issues impacting ordinary Americans and small businesses. Record-high gas prices, skyrocketing inflation, and supply-chain turmoil, including pervasive baby formula shortages, are reducing Americans' living standards and causing tremendous stress. If Congressional Democrats cared about these pressing issues they'd hold emergency hearings on them, but they only care about maintaining their grasp on power, and they're desperately hoping January 6 can make that happen. This nakedly political calculation proves once again that Democrats don't have Americans' best interests in mind."

Commercial Script:

[REPORTER]: We're live at the Democratic Committee hearing, where it's rumored that Democratic lawmakers will be discussing the issues that matter most to Americans.

Topics in today's hearing should include:

Sky-high gas prices

Baby formula shortages

Record high inflation

Addressing our shrinking labor force

And chaos at the border

Let's go inside where the congressional hearing is underway.

*pan to empty hearing room with crickets chirping*

... Well, guess the American people are on their own.

