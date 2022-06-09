Illuvium Land Sale Powered By Immutable X Sells Out And Becomes One Of The Most Successful NFT sales In History With $72 Million In Land Sold

Illuvium Land Sale Powered By Immutable X Sells Out And Becomes One Of The Most Successful NFT sales In History With $72 Million In Land Sold

The Highly-Anticipated Illuvium Land Sale, sold out 20,000 land plots during the 72-hour launch event on Immutable X

SYDNEY, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable X , the leading Layer 2 (L2) Ethereum scaling solution for NFTs powered by StarkWare 's zero-knowledge rollup technology, today reported the launch results of Illuvium 's highly-anticipated June 2 Universe Land Sale , selling out 20,000 land plots valued at $72 million during the 72-hour launch event, making it one of the most successful NFT sales of all time. This initial sale represents merely the first 20% of available land on Illuvium, with the remaining 80% to be released in the future and sold via Immutable X.

The Layer 1 ETH smart contract sale was run as a dutch auction, allowing the community to determine fair value; the average sale price was $3,615; with the lowest sale price being $567 and the top sale fetching $133,283.

In comparison to other gaming-focused sales, Illuvium's Universe Land Sale, powered by Immutable X, generated 70x the value in USD (5x in ETH) of Axie Infinity's land sales in 2019 and 2020 combined, 20x the value of Splinterlands' land sale in 2021, and 10x of NetVRK's primary land sale. Further, Illuvium land sold more in this primary sale than most web3 games in all-time trading volume, including Alien Worlds, TreeVerse, TownStar, Voxels, World Wide Webb (land) and RaidParty.

By partnering with Immutable X as its exclusive protocol of choice, Illuvium delivers the next generation of blockchain gaming: a AAA game with true digital ownership, leveraging Immutable X's gas-free minting with near-instant and carbon-neutral transactions on L2.

"Immutable is the partner you want when that big moment hits," said Andrew Wall, Head of Marketing, Illuvium. "Our land sale launch went off without a hitch, and Illuvium land owners have been unanimous in their praise for Immutable's smooth minting process. Press the button, and it's minted - it's that simple."

"Our partnership with Immutable was an instrumental component in our successful land sale." said John Avery, CTO, Illuvium." Their Immutable X platform enabled gas-free minting and provided the APIs we use to drive our own marketplace experience. The Immutable X platform's performance was rock solid throughout the land sale. Working with Immutable was an equally smooth experience: they made themselves immediately available through a number of support channels, provided quick and accurate answers to our questions, and assisted us with timely operational support during both development and release. Immutable was also able to provide deep technical insight into Immutable X, and the blockchain as a whole, and they worked with us at the design level to ensure we took best advantage of their system. The results speak for themselves."

"We are beyond thrilled by the results of this monumental launch with Illuvium, being one of the most successful in history." Said Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable. "Achieving $72M in land sales is a testament to the incredible games that Illuvium is building - some of the first triple-A content in web3 - and the liquidity of Immutable X. Illuvium has an incredible shot of being the first major break-out gaming hit with hundreds of millions of players, and we're thrilled Immutable X can help enable that vision."

Illuvium is an open-world exploration, monster collector, and auto battler game, released on PC and Mac earlier this year. By building on the Ethereum blockchain, Illuvium brings its players a level of true ownership and interoperability of their digital assets never before possible in mainstream gaming.

Land in Illuvium allows owners to extract fuel, a critical element for catching and upgrading Illuvials, by building a virtual industrial complex in Illuvium Zero - the desktop and mobile partner game to Illuvium. There will be a total of 100,000 plots in the Ecosystem. The first 20,000 are now sold and minted with zero gas fees on Immutable X. As all in-game assets are blockchain tokens on Immutable X, players will also be able to sell fuel or other items on the IlluviDex marketplace shortly, rewarding them for their effort and investment.

About Illuvium

Illuvium is an open-world exploration, monster collector, and autobattler game built on the Ethereum Blockchain, releasing on PC and Mac in 2022. Play-to-earn in an AAA sci-fi adventure and conquer the wilderness to help your crash-landed Ranger flourish

Race across crystal labyrinths, toxic deserts, and windswept mountain summits. Quest to uncover the cause of the cataclysm that shattered Illuvium. Hunt and capture Illuvials, powerful creatures who rule the land. Train and fuse your Illuvials into powerful evolutions. Build your ultimate Illuvial team to take into battles and tournaments in PvE and PvP Arenas. As you discover the capabilities of the Illuvials you collect, use your creativity to build unique synergies to outsmart your opponents. Hit a winning streak as you best other hunters to become the strongest Ranger on this planet.

Illuvium's collectible NFTs are interoperable across the entire Illuvium universe. The decentralized NFT collection offers players user-maintained custody never before possible in mainstream gaming.

Website: https://www.illuvium.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/illuviumio

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/illuvium

About Immutable X

Immutable X, powering the next generation of web3 games, is the leading L2/L3 scaling solution for NFTs to enable strong liquidity at a huge scale without compromising decentralization or security of the most-used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum.

The scaling solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and a fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with leading marketplaces and is powering some of the most prominent NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

To learn more about Immutable visit: https://www.immutable.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Immutable

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/immutablex

View original content:

SOURCE Immutable X