Pricer presents financial targets

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer's Board of Directors has decided on financial targets for the company. At today's capital markets day, Pricer's executive management team will provide further insights into the company's operations, strategy, and financial targets.

Pricer's financial target is to reach sales of SEK 4,500 million by 2025, of which recurring revenues will account for 10 percent of sales.

About Pricer

Pricer is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry-leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

